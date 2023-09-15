Nico Hülkenberg: "Competitive in qualifying".
Both Nico Hülkenberg and his Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen were far from the fastest ten in the first free practice hour. The Dane was the faster of the two, but he still only finished 15th on the FP1 timesheet. More than eight tenths separated him from the tenth fastest time of Esteban Ocon. Hülkenberg was even more than nine tenths off the Frenchman's time.
In the second practice session, which took place under more representative conditions, Magnussen was among the fastest ten. He was almost nine tenths faster than Ferrari star Carlos Sainz's fastest time of the day. Hülkenberg also improved, staying just over a second slower than the Spaniard to finish eleventh. He stayed just 34 thousandths slower than tenth-placed Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas on his fastest attempt.
After the work was done, Hülkenberg said: "In the first and second practice we collected the usual data about the car and the track. We played and worked with the set-up and did some runs, so we can look at a lot tonight."
"I think we should be pretty competitive in qualifying, but it will still be a challenge in the race," is the 36-year-old's prediction. "I expect it to be very close again. The lap times are faster now, which makes the field closer together, and the smallest differences can have a big impact. I want to qualify as far ahead as possible because overtaking remains difficult on this track."
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min
02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428