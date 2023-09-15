Nico Hülkenberg: "Competitive in qualifying".

For Nico Hülkenberg, the weekend in Singapore started modestly but ended promisingly. The German was eleventh fastest in the second practice session and close to the top 10 positions.

Both Nico Hülkenberg and his Haas team-mate Kevin Magnussen were far from the fastest ten in the first free practice hour. The Dane was the faster of the two, but he still only finished 15th on the FP1 timesheet. More than eight tenths separated him from the tenth fastest time of Esteban Ocon. Hülkenberg was even more than nine tenths off the Frenchman's time.

In the second practice session, which took place under more representative conditions, Magnussen was among the fastest ten. He was almost nine tenths faster than Ferrari star Carlos Sainz's fastest time of the day. Hülkenberg also improved, staying just over a second slower than the Spaniard to finish eleventh. He stayed just 34 thousandths slower than tenth-placed Alfa Romeo driver Valtteri Bottas on his fastest attempt.

After the work was done, Hülkenberg said: "In the first and second practice we collected the usual data about the car and the track. We played and worked with the set-up and did some runs, so we can look at a lot tonight."

"I think we should be pretty competitive in qualifying, but it will still be a challenge in the race," is the 36-year-old's prediction. "I expect it to be very close again. The lap times are faster now, which makes the field closer together, and the smallest differences can have a big impact. I want to qualify as far ahead as possible because overtaking remains difficult on this track."

1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min

02 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428