Fernando Alonso (4th): Progress in Singapore

In the spring, Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso had quipped: "Monaco, Hungary and Singapore should be our best chances to win a race." Currently, the Spaniard is in 4th place in Singapore.

Last May, Fernando Alonso was asked if he could win a race with Aston Martin in 2023. "Yes," the two-time Formula One champion answered immediately. "And the best chances we have are in Monaco, Hungary and Singapore."

In Monaco, it almost worked out in the confusion of tyre changes, but Aston Martin didn't catch the perfect moment to run out new tyres to keep Max Verstappen from winning, with Alonso finishing second.

After that, the Aston Martin express stalled. "We've had a bit of a struggle with the development of the car," team boss Mike Krack openly admits.

Alonso finished second again at Zandvoort, but at the high-speed circuit of Monza there was only 9th place for the 32-time GP winner. On the difficult street circuit of Singapore, the Aston Martin race car feels visibly more comfortable than in Monza.

Alonso says: "It's going well so far, but we remain cautious. When things are going well we can be in the top five, but the gaps are so small, one mistake is enough and you don't make the top ten. We have to get everything right in qualifying segments 1 and 2."

What does the 42-year-old Asturian say about the changes to the Singapore circuit? "It's a step forward. The track has become faster and I find it easier to find a rhythm. I like the way it has been solved."





2nd practice, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec

03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465

06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692

08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732

09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897

10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270

15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341

16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207

20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438



1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428