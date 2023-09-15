Fernando Alonso (4th): Progress in Singapore
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Last May, Fernando Alonso was asked if he could win a race with Aston Martin in 2023. "Yes," the two-time Formula One champion answered immediately. "And the best chances we have are in Monaco, Hungary and Singapore."
In Monaco, it almost worked out in the confusion of tyre changes, but Aston Martin didn't catch the perfect moment to run out new tyres to keep Max Verstappen from winning, with Alonso finishing second.
After that, the Aston Martin express stalled. "We've had a bit of a struggle with the development of the car," team boss Mike Krack openly admits.
Alonso finished second again at Zandvoort, but at the high-speed circuit of Monza there was only 9th place for the 32-time GP winner. On the difficult street circuit of Singapore, the Aston Martin race car feels visibly more comfortable than in Monza.
Alonso says: "It's going well so far, but we remain cautious. When things are going well we can be in the top five, but the gaps are so small, one mistake is enough and you don't make the top ten. We have to get everything right in qualifying segments 1 and 2."
What does the 42-year-old Asturian say about the changes to the Singapore circuit? "It's a step forward. The track has become faster and I find it easier to find a rhythm. I like the way it has been solved."
2nd practice, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec
03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465
06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692
08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732
09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897
10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019
12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270
15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341
16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455
18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207
20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min
02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428