Toto Wolff: "The Mercedes remains a surprise package".
How competitive can Mercedes be in Singapore? Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says: "I'd rather not make any promises that we then can't keep. What we need here in Singapore is a solid job of building up to qualifying."
That was achieved: Mercedes made people sit up and take notice in the second practice session, with George Russell setting the third-fastest time and Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth. Still, Wolff remains cautious.
"Singapore is a strange track for us: we have had very good weekends here and very bad ones. This time I expect four teams to be close together at the front, and of course we want to be in the mix."
Tenor in the paddock: The Mercedes should be faster on a track where steeply pitched wings are compulsory than on a high-speed track like Monza. Wolff puts it into perspective: "While it's true that we weren't quite as good at Monza or Spa-Francorchamps as we were on tracks with high downforce, Formula 1 is a bit more complex than that. Especially here in Singapore, it's extremely difficult to get the tyres into the best working window. If you can't do that, you're out of the window. Overheating tyres is a huge issue in the race."
Mercedes have gone without a full race win since November 2022 (George Russell's victory in Brazil), with Lewis Hamilton and Russell scoring five podiums in 14 Grands Prix so far this year (Hamilton second in Australia and Spain, plus third in Canada and the UK, Russell third in Spain).
Lewis Hamilton has spoken of still being in the process of learning more about the 2023 model W14. Wolff confirms: "I wish we had understood through and through by now what this car needs. In fact, the car is still a grab bag. With stable regulations, much of what we learn about this car is also useful for next year's model. And like all teams, we are now working full steam ahead on the 2024 race car."
2nd practice, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec
03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465
06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692
08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732
09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897
10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019
12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270
15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341
16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455
18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207
20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min
02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428