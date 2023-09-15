Toto Wolff: "The Mercedes remains a surprise package".

Mercedes has been without a GP win since November 2022. Team boss Toto Wolff admits that drivers and technicians have not completely understood the 2023 car. And he says what the biggest problem is in Singapore.

How competitive can Mercedes be in Singapore? Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says: "I'd rather not make any promises that we then can't keep. What we need here in Singapore is a solid job of building up to qualifying."

That was achieved: Mercedes made people sit up and take notice in the second practice session, with George Russell setting the third-fastest time and Lewis Hamilton finishing fifth. Still, Wolff remains cautious.

"Singapore is a strange track for us: we have had very good weekends here and very bad ones. This time I expect four teams to be close together at the front, and of course we want to be in the mix."

Tenor in the paddock: The Mercedes should be faster on a track where steeply pitched wings are compulsory than on a high-speed track like Monza. Wolff puts it into perspective: "While it's true that we weren't quite as good at Monza or Spa-Francorchamps as we were on tracks with high downforce, Formula 1 is a bit more complex than that. Especially here in Singapore, it's extremely difficult to get the tyres into the best working window. If you can't do that, you're out of the window. Overheating tyres is a huge issue in the race."

Mercedes have gone without a full race win since November 2022 (George Russell's victory in Brazil), with Lewis Hamilton and Russell scoring five podiums in 14 Grands Prix so far this year (Hamilton second in Australia and Spain, plus third in Canada and the UK, Russell third in Spain).



Lewis Hamilton has spoken of still being in the process of learning more about the 2023 model W14. Wolff confirms: "I wish we had understood through and through by now what this car needs. In fact, the car is still a grab bag. With stable regulations, much of what we learn about this car is also useful for next year's model. And like all teams, we are now working full steam ahead on the 2024 race car."





2nd practice, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec

03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465

06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692

08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732

09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897

10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270

15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341

16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207

20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438



1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428



