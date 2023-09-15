Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: Red Bull Racing not in crisis
Ferrari in front in Singapore, well, that's no surprise, because the Reds were already strong on the street circuit in Baku. But most Formula 1 fans would not have expected Red Bull Racing to finish the day in 7th (Sergio Pérez) and 8th (Max Verstappen).
Ferrari had both cars in front in the first practice (Charles Leclerc in front of Carlos Sainz) and in the second one as well (Sainz this time in front of Leclerc). What does Sainz say about the mediocre performance of Red Bull Racing, who have won every Grand Prix so far this season?
The 2022 Silverstone GP winner answers: "Red Bull Racing in crisis? No shit. I don't believe in that for a moment. People should take a look at RBR's endurance runs, that's when they set the fastest times. And if they refine the set-up, then of course they'll have something to say about the pole here."
"We've started well and clearly we hope to be on the music on Saturday. But I guess those hopes are also with Aston Martin, Mercedes and McLaren. I think the fans can look forward to an exciting day."
Carlos Sainz also knows that a dominant car does not necessarily have to dominate in Singapore. See Mercedes, who have struggled on this track even in years of blatant superiority.
Sainz continues: "Singapore seems to have its own laws. We've seen the wildest capers here in terms of the usual pecking order. So far we seem to be coping well with the track, the set-up has been right from the first practice."
"But to automatically conclude that we will be in pole position would be presumptuous. Because the track will still build up a lot of grip, and you have to be able to keep up with the set-up."
2nd practice, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec
03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465
06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.69d2
08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732
09 Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897
10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019
12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270
15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341
16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455
18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207
20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min
02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428