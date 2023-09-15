Carlos Sainz, Ferrari: Red Bull Racing not in crisis

As in Monza, Ferrari also cut a very good figure in Singapore. Charles Leclerc was fastest in the first practice session, followed by Carlos Sainz in the second. Red Bull Racing is lagging behind so far.

Ferrari in front in Singapore, well, that's no surprise, because the Reds were already strong on the street circuit in Baku. But most Formula 1 fans would not have expected Red Bull Racing to finish the day in 7th (Sergio Pérez) and 8th (Max Verstappen).

Ferrari had both cars in front in the first practice (Charles Leclerc in front of Carlos Sainz) and in the second one as well (Sainz this time in front of Leclerc). What does Sainz say about the mediocre performance of Red Bull Racing, who have won every Grand Prix so far this season?

The 2022 Silverstone GP winner answers: "Red Bull Racing in crisis? No shit. I don't believe in that for a moment. People should take a look at RBR's endurance runs, that's when they set the fastest times. And if they refine the set-up, then of course they'll have something to say about the pole here."

"We've started well and clearly we hope to be on the music on Saturday. But I guess those hopes are also with Aston Martin, Mercedes and McLaren. I think the fans can look forward to an exciting day."

Carlos Sainz also knows that a dominant car does not necessarily have to dominate in Singapore. See Mercedes, who have struggled on this track even in years of blatant superiority.



Sainz continues: "Singapore seems to have its own laws. We've seen the wildest capers here in terms of the usual pecking order. So far we seem to be coping well with the track, the set-up has been right from the first practice."



"But to automatically conclude that we will be in pole position would be presumptuous. Because the track will still build up a lot of grip, and you have to be able to keep up with the set-up."





2nd practice, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec

03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465

06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.69d2

08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732

09 Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897

10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270

15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341

16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207

20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438



1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428





