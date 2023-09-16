Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): "Further step necessary".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In both free practice sessions, the two Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz occupied the top positions on the timesheet. In the first session, the driver from Monte Carlo was ahead, but in the evening, the Spaniard was the faster of the two. The team had not expected this, as Leclerc admitted afterwards.
"Yes, we are surprised, but we are not taking off because it is only Friday and we expect the other teams to show more of their true potential on Saturday," the Monegasque explained when asked about it. "We can't rest on this performance, but it's true that we didn't expect this performance, at least not on Friday. It's a good start and now we have to focus on ourselves. I hope we manage to show the same performance on Saturday," he added.
The car felt pretty good right from the start, in contrast to Monza, Leclerc reported further. "In Monza, I still had a difficult car to drive on Friday, but we learned our lessons from that and here we went in a different direction with the balance. It paid off because the car felt great from the first lap. I'm very happy with that, but we need to take another step to be able to fight at the front in qualifying," he said.
It won't be easy, as the 25-year-old knows: "It's extremely difficult to get a good lap, it always is here in Singapore, for many reasons. It's extremely warm, the tyres overheat like crazy and you don't have the same car in the first sector as in the last. So you have to adapt very quickly. But it's one of my favourite tracks and I'm looking forward to qualifying, driving through the night on low fuel will be suer for sure. I'll do my best, of course, as always."
2nd practice, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec
03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465
06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692
08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732
09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897
10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019
12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270
15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341
16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455
18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207
20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min
02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428