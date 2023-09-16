Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): "Further step necessary".

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc admits after Friday's practice in Singapore that the team from Maranello had not expected to be in such a good position. But the Monegasque also knows that the competition can improve.

In both free practice sessions, the two Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz occupied the top positions on the timesheet. In the first session, the driver from Monte Carlo was ahead, but in the evening, the Spaniard was the faster of the two. The team had not expected this, as Leclerc admitted afterwards.

"Yes, we are surprised, but we are not taking off because it is only Friday and we expect the other teams to show more of their true potential on Saturday," the Monegasque explained when asked about it. "We can't rest on this performance, but it's true that we didn't expect this performance, at least not on Friday. It's a good start and now we have to focus on ourselves. I hope we manage to show the same performance on Saturday," he added.

The car felt pretty good right from the start, in contrast to Monza, Leclerc reported further. "In Monza, I still had a difficult car to drive on Friday, but we learned our lessons from that and here we went in a different direction with the balance. It paid off because the car felt great from the first lap. I'm very happy with that, but we need to take another step to be able to fight at the front in qualifying," he said.

It won't be easy, as the 25-year-old knows: "It's extremely difficult to get a good lap, it always is here in Singapore, for many reasons. It's extremely warm, the tyres overheat like crazy and you don't have the same car in the first sector as in the last. So you have to adapt very quickly. But it's one of my favourite tracks and I'm looking forward to qualifying, driving through the night on low fuel will be suer for sure. I'll do my best, of course, as always."

2nd practice, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec

03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465

06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692

08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732

09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897

10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270

15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341

16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207

20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438





1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428