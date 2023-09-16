George Russell (Mercedes): "Can be optimistic".

Mercedes star George Russell was able to improve in the 2nd practice session in Singapore and in the end he was happy about the third fastest lap time. He is correspondingly confident about the rest of the weekend.

After the Mercedes team had experienced a difficult weekend in Monza, hopes were high that they would have a better chance on the Singapore street circuit with its contrasting characteristics. In fact, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell did not have as much trouble at the start of the weekend as they did at the Royal Park.

In the first session, the seven-time world champion was still ahead, setting the fifth fastest lap. Russell lined up right behind him. In the second session, which took place in more representative conditions, the young Briton was the faster of the two star drivers. In the end, he was pleased with the third fastest lap, while Hamilton had to make do with fifth place.

Russell was pleased: "All in all it was a very positive Friday for us. The car feels really good on track. It definitely improved in the cooler temperatures in the second session, but it still felt decent in the slightly atypical conditions in the first session of the day."

"The times of several cars were very close. Ferrari looked fast, especially on a single lap. The long-run performance of a number of opponents was also strong, but we can be optimistic," stressed the current WRC seventh-placed driver. And he promised: "We will do our usual work overnight and hopefully find some improvements for Saturday."

Referring to the new track layout, which resulted from remedial work near the track, Russell said, "I really like the new track layout. It makes the last sector and the lap as a whole much smoother. It definitely improves the experience at the wheel and should contribute to a better race on Sunday. The new track surface in turns 1 to 5 is also an improvement."

2nd practice, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec

03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465

06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692

08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732

09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897

10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270

15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341

16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207

20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438





1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428