George Russell (Mercedes): "Can be optimistic".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
After the Mercedes team had experienced a difficult weekend in Monza, hopes were high that they would have a better chance on the Singapore street circuit with its contrasting characteristics. In fact, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell did not have as much trouble at the start of the weekend as they did at the Royal Park.
In the first session, the seven-time world champion was still ahead, setting the fifth fastest lap. Russell lined up right behind him. In the second session, which took place in more representative conditions, the young Briton was the faster of the two star drivers. In the end, he was pleased with the third fastest lap, while Hamilton had to make do with fifth place.
Russell was pleased: "All in all it was a very positive Friday for us. The car feels really good on track. It definitely improved in the cooler temperatures in the second session, but it still felt decent in the slightly atypical conditions in the first session of the day."
"The times of several cars were very close. Ferrari looked fast, especially on a single lap. The long-run performance of a number of opponents was also strong, but we can be optimistic," stressed the current WRC seventh-placed driver. And he promised: "We will do our usual work overnight and hopefully find some improvements for Saturday."
Referring to the new track layout, which resulted from remedial work near the track, Russell said, "I really like the new track layout. It makes the last sector and the lap as a whole much smoother. It definitely improves the experience at the wheel and should contribute to a better race on Sunday. The new track surface in turns 1 to 5 is also an improvement."
2nd practice, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec
03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465
06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692
08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732
09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897
10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019
12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270
15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341
16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455
18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207
20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min
02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428