Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): Unfortunately no pole on Friday

Ferrari had a very strong Friday in Singapore: After both practice sessions, the red racers were in front. But team boss Fred Vasseur remains cautious about Ferrari's chances in qualifying.

Ferrari has experienced ups and downs on the treacherous Singapore street circuit: six times in thirteen editions of the night race so far, a Ferrari driver has started the race from the best grid position, but the Italians have only managed to turn pole into victory twice with the same driver, with Fernando Alonso in 2010 and Sebastian Vettel in 2015.

In 2008, Ferrari lost important championship points when Felipe Massa drove away with the fuel hose at the pit stop. And in 2017, both Ferraris were out shortly after the start because Kimi Räikkönen and Sebastian Vettel had trapped Max Verstappen between them and a collision could no longer be avoided.

So Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur knows: A lot can happen in Singapore. After the encouraging Friday with best times by his drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the Frenchman says: "Unfortunately, the best grid positions are not awarded on Friday. But we were pleased with a smooth first day of practice. We can continue like this."

Vasseur warns: "It's also one thing to be fast on a lap and something else to get the tyre management right in the race."





2nd practice, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec

03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465

06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.69d2

08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732

09 Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897

10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270

15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341

16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207

20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438



1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428




