Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): Unfortunately no pole on Friday
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Ferrari has experienced ups and downs on the treacherous Singapore street circuit: six times in thirteen editions of the night race so far, a Ferrari driver has started the race from the best grid position, but the Italians have only managed to turn pole into victory twice with the same driver, with Fernando Alonso in 2010 and Sebastian Vettel in 2015.
In 2008, Ferrari lost important championship points when Felipe Massa drove away with the fuel hose at the pit stop. And in 2017, both Ferraris were out shortly after the start because Kimi Räikkönen and Sebastian Vettel had trapped Max Verstappen between them and a collision could no longer be avoided.
So Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur knows: A lot can happen in Singapore. After the encouraging Friday with best times by his drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, the Frenchman says: "Unfortunately, the best grid positions are not awarded on Friday. But we were pleased with a smooth first day of practice. We can continue like this."
Vasseur warns: "It's also one thing to be fast on a lap and something else to get the tyre management right in the race."
2nd practice, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec
03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465
06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.69d2
08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732
09 Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897
10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019
12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270
15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341
16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455
18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207
20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min
02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0,345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428