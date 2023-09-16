Singapore Quali on TV: This is how important pole is
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
At Formula 1 street circuits, the rule of thumb among fans is that pole position is half the battle for winning the Grand Prix. But this is not always true. In Barcelona, for example, the eventual winner came from the best starting position more often than in the crash barrier melee of Monaco.
As in Monte Carlo, the safety car is often on the track in Singapore. This can turn the course of the race upside down. To be precise, safety car driver Bernd Mayländer has had to take to the track at each of the thirteen Singapore GPs so far.
Nevertheless, we can see from the list below: In thirteen Grands Prix, the winner came from pole eight times. So the win rate is more than 61 per cent.
Singapore GP 2008
Pole position: Felipe Massa (BR), Ferrari
Winner: Fernando Alonso (E), Renault
Singapore GP 2009
Pole position: Lewis Hamilton (GB), McLaren-Mercedes
Winner: Lewis Hamilton (GB), McLaren-Mercedes
Singapore GP 2010
Pole position: Fernando Alonso (E), Ferrari
Winner: Fernando Alonso (E), Ferrari
Singapore-GP 2011
Pole position: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
Winner: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
Singapore GP 2012
Pole Position: Lewis Hamilton (GB), McLaren-Mercedes
Winner: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
Singapore GP 2013
Pole position: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
Winner: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
Singapore GP 2014
Pole position: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Winner: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Singapore GP 2015
Pole position: Sebastian Vettel (D), Ferrari
Winner: Sebastian Vettel (D), Ferrari
Singapore GP 2016
Pole position: Nico Rosberg (D), Mercedes
Winner: Nico Rosberg (D), Mercedes
Singapore GP 2017
Pole position: Sebastian Vettel (D), Ferrari
Winner: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Singapore GP 2018
Pole position: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Winner: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
Singapore GP 2019
Pole position: Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Winner: Sebastian Vettel (D), Ferrari
Singapore GP 2022
Pole position: Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari
Winner: Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing-Honda
To find out what's going on in qualifying, check out our popular live ticker. We have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, ORF and SRF.
Singapore GP on TV
Saturday, 16 September
11.00: Sky Sport F1 - Warm up! The Motorsport Special
11.15 a.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Third Practice Coverage
11.15: ServusTV - Start of Third Practice Coverage
11.30 a.m.: Third practice
14.30: Sky Sport F1 - Start of Qualifying Coverage
14.30: ServusTV - Start of Qualifying Coverage
15.00: Qualifying
16.00: ServusTV - Qualifying Analysis
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Press Conference
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
17.45: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Kimi Räikkönen
18.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying Replay
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10: Moments of Brilliance - Fernando Alonso
19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
20.00: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
21.45: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
23.15 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
23.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
Sunday, 17 September
06.00: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2019
08.00: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying compact
08.15: Sky Sport F1 - Singapore Grand Prix 2022
10.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
11.45am: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
12.00: ServusTV - Preliminary Reports on the Singapore GP
12.30 p.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Singapore GP
13.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of coverage Singapore GP
14.00: ServusTV - Start of Singapore GP coverage
14.00: Singapore Grand Prix
15.40: ServusTV - Analysis Singapore GP
15.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
17.00: ORF 1 - Highlights Singapore GP
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
18.20 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repeat
23.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race compact