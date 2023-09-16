Singapore Quali on TV: This is how important pole is

Ahead of the final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Circuit: We look into the question of how often the man from the best starting position won the race a day later.

At Formula 1 street circuits, the rule of thumb among fans is that pole position is half the battle for winning the Grand Prix. But this is not always true. In Barcelona, for example, the eventual winner came from the best starting position more often than in the crash barrier melee of Monaco.

As in Monte Carlo, the safety car is often on the track in Singapore. This can turn the course of the race upside down. To be precise, safety car driver Bernd Mayländer has had to take to the track at each of the thirteen Singapore GPs so far.

Nevertheless, we can see from the list below: In thirteen Grands Prix, the winner came from pole eight times. So the win rate is more than 61 per cent.



Singapore GP 2008

Pole position: Felipe Massa (BR), Ferrari

Winner: Fernando Alonso (E), Renault



Singapore GP 2009

Pole position: Lewis Hamilton (GB), McLaren-Mercedes

Winner: Lewis Hamilton (GB), McLaren-Mercedes



Singapore GP 2010

Pole position: Fernando Alonso (E), Ferrari

Winner: Fernando Alonso (E), Ferrari



Singapore-GP 2011

Pole position: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault

Winner: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault



Singapore GP 2012

Pole Position: Lewis Hamilton (GB), McLaren-Mercedes

Winner: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault



Singapore GP 2013

Pole position: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault

Winner: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault



Singapore GP 2014

Pole position: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Winner: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes



Singapore GP 2015

Pole position: Sebastian Vettel (D), Ferrari

Winner: Sebastian Vettel (D), Ferrari



Singapore GP 2016

Pole position: Nico Rosberg (D), Mercedes

Winner: Nico Rosberg (D), Mercedes



Singapore GP 2017

Pole position: Sebastian Vettel (D), Ferrari

Winner: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes



Singapore GP 2018

Pole position: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

Winner: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes



Singapore GP 2019

Pole position: Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Winner: Sebastian Vettel (D), Ferrari



Singapore GP 2022

Pole position: Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

Winner: Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing-Honda



