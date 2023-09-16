Red Bull Racing: Will the winning streak end in Singapore?
14 Grands Prix have already been contested by Formula 1 drivers this year and 14 times a Red Bull Racing driver has stood on the highest podium. In Saudi Arabia and Baku, Sergio Pérez was the first to see the chequered flag.
Max Verstappen won all the other races. The defending champion took his tenth consecutive win of the season in Monza, setting a new record for most consecutive GP wins.
The two-time champion seems unbeatable in the current Red Bull Racing car. But the winning streak could end in Singapore, as team boss Christian Horner warns.
The Briton admits in front of the Sky Sports F1 camera: "This track is one of the most difficult places for us. Because the track characteristics don't suit the strengths of our car." Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen finished Friday's practice session in 7th and 8th place.
"We have to be at our best to continue our winning streak," says the team boss of the world champion team. And looking at the competition, he explains: "You can see that Ferrari is very strong here, and McLaren and Mercedes are also at the music. So it's going to be a very competitive weekend."
"We've been particularly strong on high-speed circuits this year, and the RB19's strengths come to the fore in fast corner combinations. The 90-degree corners, on the other hand, are a bigger challenge for us, as we saw in Monaco and Azerbaijan," Horner specified.
2nd practice, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec
03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465
06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.692
08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732
09 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897
10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019
12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270
15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341
16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455
18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207
20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min
02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428