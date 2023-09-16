Red Bull Racing: Will the winning streak end in Singapore?

So far, Red Bull Racing has won every GP this year. But the winning streak could end in Singapore, as team boss Christian Horner knows. The street circuit is not the best place for the RB19.

14 Grands Prix have already been contested by Formula 1 drivers this year and 14 times a Red Bull Racing driver has stood on the highest podium. In Saudi Arabia and Baku, Sergio Pérez was the first to see the chequered flag.

Max Verstappen won all the other races. The defending champion took his tenth consecutive win of the season in Monza, setting a new record for most consecutive GP wins.

The two-time champion seems unbeatable in the current Red Bull Racing car. But the winning streak could end in Singapore, as team boss Christian Horner warns.

The Briton admits in front of the Sky Sports F1 camera: "This track is one of the most difficult places for us. Because the track characteristics don't suit the strengths of our car." Sergio Pérez and Max Verstappen finished Friday's practice session in 7th and 8th place.

"We have to be at our best to continue our winning streak," says the team boss of the world champion team. And looking at the competition, he explains: "You can see that Ferrari is very strong here, and McLaren and Mercedes are also at the music. So it's going to be a very competitive weekend."

"We've been particularly strong on high-speed circuits this year, and the RB19's strengths come to the fore in fast corner combinations. The 90-degree corners, on the other hand, are a bigger challenge for us, as we saw in Monaco and Azerbaijan," Horner specified.

