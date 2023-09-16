FP3 Singapore: Sainz top, Max Verstappen with problems

In the last free practice hour in Singapore, Carlos Sainz was again the fastest GP driver on the street circuit. Defending champion Max Verstappen had problems, but managed the fourth fastest lap.

Just under four hours before the start of the last free practice hour in Singapore, a rain shower fell over the street circuit at Marina Bay. The track quickly dried up again so that the GP stars could set off on slicks. It took a while for the track to fill up, after 10 minutes barely half of the drivers had shown themselves on the track at least once.

The early times suggested that Red Bull Racing had made gains overnight, Verstappen was third4n the timesheet after six laps, 0.465sec off the best mark set by Carlos Sainz. Both were on the medium hard tyre compound. George Russell, who at this point was between the leader from the Ferrari team and the defending champion, on the other hand, had set his time on the softest tyres.

The Mercedes driver had briefly taken over the top position, but Sainz followed suit and was thus fastest again. The Spaniard had already set the fastest time the day before. Rookie Liam Lawson had more trouble, spinning in the second corner, but was lucky not to end up in the track barrier.

The New Zealander, who is standing in for the injured AlphaTauri regular Daniel Ricciardo, was therefore able to continue unharmed. Leclerc also found himself off the track when he missed the braking point at the first turn. Like Lawson, the Monegasque was able to continue after the mishap.

Russell improved his lap time to 1:32.883 min to be fastest again, behind him lined up his teammate Lewis Hamilton, who remained 0.222 sec slower. Like his stablemate, the seven-time world champion was also on the soft compound.

At the halfway point, the order was: Russell ahead of Hamilton, Sainz, Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Fernando Alonso, Kevin Magnussen, Esteban Ocon, Logan Sargeant, Alex Albon, Sergio Pérez, Yuki Tsunoda, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Nico Hülkenberg, Valtteri Bottas, Lawson, Guanyu Zhou and Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen braked in the first corner as he attempted a faster lap and was advised by his team to abandon the attempt and pit, which the world championship leader did. A mistake on the way back to the pits was made by veteran Bottas, who chose the wrong way at the entrance to the pit lane and was cautioned for it.

While most drivers waited for the final minutes of the session to complete their qualifying simulations, Russell set a new best time. His time of 1:32.364 min was significantly quicker, but he was quickly edged out by Norris, who covered the 4.940 km 61 thousandths faster. The spectators at the Marina Bay Street Circuit also saw slips in the final minutes, with Albon having to take the emergency exit at turn 14.

Sainz remained unimpressed and took the lead with a time of 1:32.065 min, his team-mate had to be content with position 3 for the time being. Things didn't go so well for Verstappen, who repeatedly complained about the gearbox when shifting up. "I can't drive like that," complained the 47-time GP winner over the radio.

The Dutchman was nevertheless able to improve and cut the gap to Sainz's best time to just under three tenths, which was enough for fourth place. Also after the session, he explained over the radio: "It has become a bit smoother, but still far from how it should be. And the problem is not only on downshifts, but also on upshifts."

3rd practice, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.065 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.069 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.238

04th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.313

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.316

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.470

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.665

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.719

09 Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0.831

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.880

11th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.905

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.914

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.986

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.061

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.286

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.292

17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.305

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.475

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.572

20 - Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.643