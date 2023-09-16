Max Verstappen furious: "This is not acceptable".
Red Bull Racing continues to lag behind in Singapore: World champion Max Verstappen was only fourth in the third practice session, three tenths of a second behind leader Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari, Sergio Pérez a pale eighth.
The 47-time GP winner Verstappen complained several times on the radio about unclean shifting manoeuvres, at first only when shifting up, later also when shifting down. Max scolded: "This is not acceptable. I can't drive like this. I have no grip on the rear axle and just slide around. If I was competing in the drift championship, I would certainly win."
Long-time IndyCar driver Danica Patrick reports from Singapore for Britain's Sky. The 41-year-old US-American knows: "Max needs a car that turns in willingly, and usually he can then live well with a resulting lively rear end. But unclean shifting manoeuvres throw the car off balance. That's very uncomfortable in a race car."
"In Singapore, you need full confidence in the car, and if the car balance is affected like it is here, then it has a massive impact."
The manoeuvres can be changed via vehicle electronics so that the gear changes are smoother, but that costs time when accelerating.
Practice 3, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.065 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.069 sec
03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.238
04th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.313
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.316
06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.470
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.665
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.719
09 Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0.831
10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.880
11th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.905
12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.914
13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.986
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.061
15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.286
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.292
17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.305
18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.475
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.572
20 - Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.643
2nd practice, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min
02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec
03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235
04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465
06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.69d2
08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732
09 Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897
10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985
11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019
12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165
13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241
14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270
15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341
16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357
17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455
18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704
19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207
20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438
1st practice, Singapore
01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min
02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec
03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126
04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190
06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345
07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375
08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624
09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692
10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307
14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452
15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537
16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544
17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635
18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106
19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124
20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428