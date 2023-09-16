Max Verstappen furious: "This is not acceptable".

World Championship leader Max Verstappen complained about his car several times in the third practice session in Singapore. Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick knows: "It's very uncomfortable in the race car."

Red Bull Racing continues to lag behind in Singapore: World champion Max Verstappen was only fourth in the third practice session, three tenths of a second behind leader Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari, Sergio Pérez a pale eighth.

The 47-time GP winner Verstappen complained several times on the radio about unclean shifting manoeuvres, at first only when shifting up, later also when shifting down. Max scolded: "This is not acceptable. I can't drive like this. I have no grip on the rear axle and just slide around. If I was competing in the drift championship, I would certainly win."

Long-time IndyCar driver Danica Patrick reports from Singapore for Britain's Sky. The 41-year-old US-American knows: "Max needs a car that turns in willingly, and usually he can then live well with a resulting lively rear end. But unclean shifting manoeuvres throw the car off balance. That's very uncomfortable in a race car."



"In Singapore, you need full confidence in the car, and if the car balance is affected like it is here, then it has a massive impact."



The manoeuvres can be changed via vehicle electronics so that the gear changes are smoother, but that costs time when accelerating.





Practice 3, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.065 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.069 sec

03rd Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.238

04th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.313

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.316

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.470

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.665

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.719

09 Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0.831

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.880

11th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.905

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.914

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.986

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.061

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.286

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.292

17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.305

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.475

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.572

20 - Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.643





2nd practice, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.120 min

02 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.018 sec

03 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.235

04 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.358

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.465

06th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0,591

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.69d2

08 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.732

09 Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.897

10 - Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +0.985

11th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.019

12th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.165

13th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +1.241

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.270

15th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +1.341

16-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1.357

17th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.455

18th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.704

19th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.207

20th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +3.438



1st practice, Singapore

01 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:33.350 min

02 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, +0.078 sec

03 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.126

04th Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.172

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.190

06 - George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.345

07 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.375

08 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.624

09-Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.692

10th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.716

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.218

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.289

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.307

14th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.452

15th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1.537

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.544

17th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1.635

18th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +2.106

19th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +2.124

20th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +2.428