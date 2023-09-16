Lando Norris at Red Bull Racing: What Zak Brown says

The fact that Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have a friendship that extends beyond the Formula 1 paddock is proven by numerous social media entries by the two GP stars. So the question is obvious: Would the two of them also like to compete in the same team in Formula 1? The champion from the Red Bull Racing team revealed that this has been a topic of conversation between the two racers on several occasions.

And Norris confirmed in the Monza paddock: "I could certainly see that happening in the future. I think it's fair to say Max is one of the best GP drivers in the history of the sport." He had already known Verstappen in his karting days and followed his career, he said. "Max is not only good because he is in a good car. It doesn't matter at all which car he drives, he's always at the same high level - maybe not with the same results, but always at a very high level."

"That's why I would like to be in the same team with him, because that way I could find out where I really stand compared to him. I'd be open to driving alongside him and I've already invited him to come to McLaren as well. Whenever he decides to do that, he would be very welcome," the Briton added, grabbing plenty of headlines.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is relaxed about the whole thing. Asked what he thought of his protégé fuelling the rumours of a possible team change, he said in Singapore: "I think he was just answering the question that was put to him. And everyone else has let the rumour mill bubble. They're good mates and if you ask a racing driver if he'd like to race against another driver, you'll always get the answer: 'I'd like to be Lewis Hamilton's, Max Verstappen's or Fernando Alonso's teammate.' And of course that causes a stir then, that's how it is in Formula 1. But that's fine, and Lando is in a good position with us."

Practice 3, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:32.065 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +0.069 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.238

04th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +0.313

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +0.316

06 - Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +0.470

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +0.665

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +0.719

09 Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +0.831

10th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +0.880

11th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +0.905

12th Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +0.914

13th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +0.986

14th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +1.061

15th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +1.286

16th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1.292

17th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1.305

18th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +1.475

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1.572

20 - Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1.643