Live Ticker Singapore Quali: Will Carlos Sainz stay in front?

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz not only finished Friday's practice session in Singapore as the fastest, he also had the edge in 3rd practice. Whether he will also triumph in qualifying can be followed live here.

In Singapore, Ferrari is clearly ahead: In each of the free practice sessions, a Ferrari driver was the fastest man on the street circuit. Charles Leclerc finished the first session as the fastest, at the end of the day his team-mate Carlos Sainz was happy about the best time. The Spaniard also set the pace in the last free practice hour.

That's why the 29-year-old from Madrid is the favourite going into qualifying. But the Mercedes and McLaren drivers can also hope for pole - as well as Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen, who complained about problems shifting up and down, but set the fourth fastest lap in the third practice session and was faster than Leclerc.

This meant that four different teams finished in the top-4 in the 3rd free practice session. Who will come out on top in the end and who will end up in the track barrier on the demanding street circuit can be followed here in the live ticker for qualifying.