Red flag Singapore: Crash by Stroll (Aston Martin)

Qualifying for the Singapore night GP at the Marina Bay Circuit has been interrupted: After a nasty accident by Lance Stroll, Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich had no choice but to show the red flag.

The engines are silent at the Marina Bay Circuit: Lance Stroll has put his Aston Martin racing car into the wall in the last corner before the start and finish - Formula 1 race director Niels Wittich reacted immediately and interrupted the final training with the red flag.

Stroll lost control of the car on a kerb, but managed to get out of the vehicle himself. The impact was so violent that the left front wheel was torn off despite the retaining ropes. The whole track at the entrance to the start and finish is littered with debris.

The FIA has not yet announced when the race can continue on the difficult street circuit in the Asian city state.





Wild chase for times

Ferrari went into qualifying as favourites - best times in all three free practice sessions. Charles Leclerc promptly took the lead in the first qualifying segment, just ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren and last year's winner Pérez in the Red Bull Racing car. Then George Russell moved into first place, Lewis Hamilton lined up behind Pérez, Verstappen thus sixth.



It was already clear that the track was building up more and more grip. Max Verstappen took advantage of this - new fastest time, for a few seconds, then Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari again in front, Leclerc directly behind Verstappen, then Russell and Norris, these five within 15 hundredths of a second!



No one was sure here: all 20 race cars on track with two minutes to go. Sainz on the radio: "Everyone is positioning themselves here like in the race." Verstappen: "Shit! There are so many cars!"



Then red flag: crash by Lance Stroll!