Carlos Sainz pole in the Ferrari: "Respect for Mercedes".

Carlos Sainz secured the best grid position in final practice for the Singapore GP at the Marina Bay Circuit. The Ferrari driver says: "How fast we can be in the race is a question mark for me."

Eight of the previous 13 Singapore GP winners have started from pole position: Carlos Sainz knows that with his terrific lap he has created the best starting position for the prestigious night GP in purely statistical terms.

The 29-year-old Spaniard beams: "As in Monza, the set-up was right from the first lap. In Q3 I managed to get my performance spot on. It was a turbulent practice, but I was always fully focused and kept a cool head."

"It's been strange this year. On certain tracks our car is very good, on others unfortunately not. But on this track everything seems to fit, even if it's quite different in nature to Monza."

"Singapore seems to like Ferrari, and clearly we want to turn this good position into a win. It's hard to say how difficult that will be - the race pace is a question mark for me because we didn't gain enough experience in training. Normally Mercedes is stronger in the Grand Prix than in qualifying, so we have to be on our guard."

For Sainz, it is his fifth pole position in the premier class, his second in a row after Monza and also his second of the 2023 season, his first in Singapore. For Ferrari, it is their 246th pole in Formula One, the seventh on the difficult Singapore street circuit.





This is how qualifying went

Qualifying began in the usual washroom atmosphere: air temperature almost 30 degrees, 77 per cent humidity, the asphalt still 34.8 degrees warm.



Max Verstappen was still not satisfied with the car balance in the third practice session, and the car was rebuilt again before qualifying: "I've been struggling all practice. Honestly, I don't think I can go for pole here." For once, the set-up in the race simulator had not been ideal.



The track was developing rapidly, no one was safe before the end of the first qualifying segment, hence all 20 cars on track, and it came as it had to - a tailback in the last corner before the start and finish, and a driver who overdid it.



Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll hit the kerb too hard at the entrance to the start and finish, the Canadian lost control of the car, the car crashed hard into the track barrier, so hard that even the right front wheel was torn off.



Lots of debris on the track, hence the red flag. Fortunately, Stroll was okay. The clean-up took: sweep the track, repair TecPro, soak up fluid from the smashed race car.



Out after Q1: Valtteri Bottas (16th), Oscar Piastri, Logan Sargeant, Guanyu Zhou and Stroll.



Top ten after Q1: Tsunoda, Pérez, Hülkenberg, Lawson, Magnussen, Russell, Sainz, Ocon, Verstappen and Leclerc. Alonso in 13th, Hamilton in 14th were lucky to get one lap further.



After a break of around 35 minutes, Q2 resumed at 9.53pm local time.



Verstappen was first to set a fast lap, but was soon demoted, to 6th behind Alonso, Sainz, Norris, Leclerc and Magnussen. Max was visibly struggling with the car, last year's winner Pérez only ninth.



The Mercedes drivers waited for a clear track, and it paid off: Russell in first place, Hamilton in P5, Verstappen thus only tenth, Pérez eleventh, the RBR racers with the first attempt on used tyres. A closer look was taken against Verstappen: Yuki Tsunoda held up, previously dawdling at the traffic lights on the pit exit and holding up the opposition. There could be a lot of mail from the regulators on Saturday evening.





Shock: Both Red Bull Racing drivers out

At the end of Q2 it was clear that everything had to be right, nobody could be sure. Verstappen had a bad slip at the beginning of his fast lap - a weak first sector, only tenth. Then he was knocked out of the top ten by AlphaTauri driver Liam Lawson.



Even worse for Red Bull Racing: Pérez was also out! Unbelievable. Max out for the first time since Jeddah 2023, when he was let down by his RBR car. For the first time both RBR cars not in Q3 since Russia 2018!



So out: Verstappen (11th), Gasly, Pérez, Albon and Tsunoda (who couldn't get a time because of the Pérez spin).



Top ten and therefore in Q3: Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Magnussen, Norris, Hülkenberg, Leclerc, Hamilton, Ocon and Lawson.



In Q3, Sainz consolidated his claim to pole: best time with the first set of tyres ahead of Charles Leclerc, Norris, Russell and Alonso, but the Aston Martin star and also Norris on used soft Pirelli tyres, as did Mercedes drivers Russell and Hamilton.



Then the minute of truth: another attempt with fresh soft tyres. And the track got faster and faster.



When the chequered flag fell, Sainz was ahead, ahead of Leclerc, then George Russell moved into second, the top three within 79 thousandths of a second.



What a thrilling final practice!





Qualifying, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397