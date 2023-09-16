George Russell, Mercedes/2nd: "We have ace up our sleeve".

Second place on the grid for George Russell in final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix, the Briton only beaten by Carlos Sainz in the Ferrari, by 72 thousandths of a second.

Clearly, the Mercedes driver is upset that he missed out on pole position by such a narrow margin. For the first time since Australia 2023, Russell can start the race from row 1 (in Melbourne he was second fastest behind Max Verstappen).

The 2022 Brazil winner says of his qualification: "The car has felt great all weekend. We've worked very hard over the past few months to make the Mercedes faster and it fills me with pride that we're now starting to reap the rewards of that work."

"I'm sweaty through, but I was able to enjoy this practice session to the full. Since we came back from the summer break, I've felt like a million bucks in the car."

"I knew before the weekend that we would get a good chance here, because normally we are not that bad on tracks, so much downforce is needed. But at the end of the day, you can't be sure how it's going to go. Especially not on a track like Singapore where so much can happen."



What does Russell have to say about Red Bull Racing's weakening? "It's really a mystery to me. And it's not just a lack of speed on a lap, I didn't find their endurance runs exhilarating either. But I would never write off the RBR cars. We've seen it many times before, how they irresistibly advance from seemingly hopeless positions. It's just that it won't be that easy here in Singapore."



"Besides - we have an ace up our sleeve here. We have set aside two sets of medium tyres for the race. That gives us more strategic room to manoeuvre."



"At the start, of course I want to take the lead straight away against Carlos Sainz, that would make my life easier. Ferrari is our main opponent, but Lando Norris in the McLaren is also something to watch out for. It's hard to say what will happen in terms of tyre wear. But normally we are better than Ferrari there. We have an excellent chance here to end Red Bull Racing's winning streak."





Qualifying, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397