All-clear: Lance Stroll uninjured after hard crash

Lance Stroll suffered a hard crash in qualifying for the Singapore GP. His Aston Martin racer was badly damaged. Fortunately, the driver was not injured in the hard crash, as the team confirms.

Qualifying in Singapore was in full swing when suddenly the red flag was shown. The reason: Lance Stroll had put his GP racer into the wall in the last corner before the start-finish straight. The replay of the TV footage showed that the Canadian had lost control of his race car on the curb coming out of the corner.

The hard impact was heard in the press room and the green Silverstone GP racer was thrown back onto the start-finish straight. The left front wheel was torn off, the whole track was littered with debris and full of oil and hydraulic fluid, and the track barrier had been damaged.

Stroll himself was lucky. He reacted with presence of mind and took his hands off the wheel before the impact. After the crash, he radioed, "I'm okay." He then got out without assistance and immediately went into the medical car, which took him to the track hospital. There, the 24-year-old from Montreal was thoroughly examined.

Afterwards he was allowed to return to the team, as Aston Martin announced in a statement. "Lance had a crash during qualifying in Singapore. He came out of the car unaided and was taken to the Medical Centre to be assessed as a precaution. The medical staff determined that there was nothing wrong with him and he was allowed to return to the team at the track. The Aston Martin team pays tribute to the work of the FIA in its ongoing efforts to improve the safety of current Formula One cars," the release said.

Qualifying, Singapore

01 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397