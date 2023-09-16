All-clear: Lance Stroll uninjured after hard crash
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Qualifying in Singapore was in full swing when suddenly the red flag was shown. The reason: Lance Stroll had put his GP racer into the wall in the last corner before the start-finish straight. The replay of the TV footage showed that the Canadian had lost control of his race car on the curb coming out of the corner.
The hard impact was heard in the press room and the green Silverstone GP racer was thrown back onto the start-finish straight. The left front wheel was torn off, the whole track was littered with debris and full of oil and hydraulic fluid, and the track barrier had been damaged.
Stroll himself was lucky. He reacted with presence of mind and took his hands off the wheel before the impact. After the crash, he radioed, "I'm okay." He then got out without assistance and immediately went into the medical car, which took him to the track hospital. There, the 24-year-old from Montreal was thoroughly examined.
Afterwards he was allowed to return to the team, as Aston Martin announced in a statement. "Lance had a crash during qualifying in Singapore. He came out of the car unaided and was taken to the Medical Centre to be assessed as a precaution. The medical staff determined that there was nothing wrong with him and he was allowed to return to the team at the track. The Aston Martin team pays tribute to the work of the FIA in its ongoing efforts to improve the safety of current Formula One cars," the release said.
Qualifying, Singapore
01 - Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056
03 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063
04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485
06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575
07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673
09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808
10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268
11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274
13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258
20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397