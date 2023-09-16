Max Verstappen: "It's going to be a long, hard race".

Max Verstappen got stuck in Q2 in qualifying for the Singapore GP and has to fear several penalties at once. The Red Bull Racing star spoke plainly after the time chase and admitted: "I didn't expect this.

Max Verstappen's problems began in the first free practice session. The world championship leader from the Red Bull Racing Team did not get going and complained several times about the handling of his company car. The world champion team tried hard to sort out the problems in the night from Friday to Saturday.

In the third practice session, Verstappen managed to set the fourth fastest lap. But further adjustments to the set-up ensured that the two-time champion had a hard time keeping the car on the track in qualifying. In the end, he even missed out on Q3 entry - albeit only by seven thousandths.

Nevertheless, after the premature exit, Verstappen was as open as ever: "I already knew that it would be difficult to get pole here. But I didn't expect this. But we've been struggling all weekend so far. The third practice wasn't too bad. But then we tried a few more things for qualifying and that made the car undriveable again."

"The car was sitting up in the heavy braking zones and every time I braked late and hard, I had no grip on the front axle. As I explained on the radio, it was a shocking experience because even when I was going slower I was sliding around a lot," the 25-year-old described.

The 47-time GP winner does not have high hopes for the race. He doesn't even want to talk about podium chances. Instead, he says: "It's not so much about having a good race car. It's a little bit like Monaco, you're going all out for qualifying. So it's going to be a long, hard race and I hope we won't have too many safety car periods so the race will be short."

The fact that there are several investigations against him, because he is suspected of having been in the way of some opponents, doesn't matter to the Dutchman: "It doesn't really matter whether I start from 11th, 15th or from the very back of the grid. For me it is much more important to understand why things went so badly. That's much more important to me than trying to score some points."

Qualifying, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397