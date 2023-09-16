Christian Horner: "We will fight until the end".

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner admitted after qualifying for the Singapore GP: "It's very confusing that we lost so much pace." But the world champion team does not want to give up.

The Red Bull Racing team had expected a more difficult weekend in Singapore than in Monza, but that Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez would experience so many problems in qualifying for the 15th GP of the season came as a surprise, as the champion candidly admitted, who was stuck in 11th place in Q2 and faces a demotion because he is suspected of holding up several opponents. His team-mate Sergio Pérez, who had won last year's Singapore GP, did not finish higher than 13th.

Team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports F1: "It's very, very confusing that we lost so much pace. The car just didn't respond to the changes we made to the set-up. We had understeer, oversteer and problems with braking. We tried everything but nothing worked."

"The car we have here in qualifying is basically the same car we had in Monza and before that in Zandvoort," the Briton affirmed. "We've tried and used this set-up before, but it just doesn't work on this circuit. We tried to get the tyres into the working window and that was difficult for both drivers."

"We will see how it will be in the race. We are not giving up and we will fight until the end. But it is certainly very difficult when you start outside the top-10 on a track where overtaking is almost impossible," the 49-year-old knows.

Qualifying, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397