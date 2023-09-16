Christian Horner: "We will fight until the end".
The Red Bull Racing team had expected a more difficult weekend in Singapore than in Monza, but that Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez would experience so many problems in qualifying for the 15th GP of the season came as a surprise, as the champion candidly admitted, who was stuck in 11th place in Q2 and faces a demotion because he is suspected of holding up several opponents. His team-mate Sergio Pérez, who had won last year's Singapore GP, did not finish higher than 13th.
Team boss Christian Horner told Sky Sports F1: "It's very, very confusing that we lost so much pace. The car just didn't respond to the changes we made to the set-up. We had understeer, oversteer and problems with braking. We tried everything but nothing worked."
"The car we have here in qualifying is basically the same car we had in Monza and before that in Zandvoort," the Briton affirmed. "We've tried and used this set-up before, but it just doesn't work on this circuit. We tried to get the tyres into the working window and that was difficult for both drivers."
"We will see how it will be in the race. We are not giving up and we will fight until the end. But it is certainly very difficult when you start outside the top-10 on a track where overtaking is almost impossible," the 49-year-old knows.
Qualifying, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063
04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485
06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575
07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673
09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808
10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268
11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274
13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258
20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397