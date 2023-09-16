Charles Leclerc (Ferrari/3rd): "That was unexpected".
Qualifying for the Singapore night race at the Marina Bay Circuit: 25-year-old Monegasque Charles Leclerc takes third place on the grid, but the Ferrari driver doesn't look really satisfied. As in Monza, his stablemate Carlos Sainz is quicker, and George Russell has also moved ahead of him. Seven thousandths faster and the Tifosi would have been able to rejoice over the first all-red grid row 1 since Monaco 2022.
The five-time GP winner looked back on his final practice session this way: "It was a tough job, because the tyres overheat very quickly here, even on one lap, you have to be careful as hell. If you are too aggressive in the first sector, then you have to pay for it in the third, when the rollers are already degrading."
"I don't want to diminish the performance of Carlos and George, but with a clean lap I could have been faster. Still, we are in a very good position for the race. Honestly - I didn't think we would be so fast here. It's all the more painful that I couldn't take this opportunity perfectly."
Is the Monegasque worried that Ferrari will once again fall victim to high tyre wear in the race? "Well, so far things are going better than expected in that respect as well. That feeds the hope that we can also show a strong performance in the Grand Prix."
Qualifying, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063
04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485
06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575
07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673
09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808
10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268
11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274
13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258
20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397