Charles Leclerc (Ferrari/3rd): "That was unexpected".

Charles Leclerc's expression after qualifying for the Singapore GP said it all: pole given away. The Ferrari driver: "I didn't think we would be so fast here. But my lap wasn't perfect."

Qualifying for the Singapore night race at the Marina Bay Circuit: 25-year-old Monegasque Charles Leclerc takes third place on the grid, but the Ferrari driver doesn't look really satisfied. As in Monza, his stablemate Carlos Sainz is quicker, and George Russell has also moved ahead of him. Seven thousandths faster and the Tifosi would have been able to rejoice over the first all-red grid row 1 since Monaco 2022.

The five-time GP winner looked back on his final practice session this way: "It was a tough job, because the tyres overheat very quickly here, even on one lap, you have to be careful as hell. If you are too aggressive in the first sector, then you have to pay for it in the third, when the rollers are already degrading."

"I don't want to diminish the performance of Carlos and George, but with a clean lap I could have been faster. Still, we are in a very good position for the race. Honestly - I didn't think we would be so fast here. It's all the more painful that I couldn't take this opportunity perfectly."

Is the Monegasque worried that Ferrari will once again fall victim to high tyre wear in the race? "Well, so far things are going better than expected in that respect as well. That feeds the hope that we can also show a strong performance in the Grand Prix."





Qualifying, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397



