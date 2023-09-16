Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "Sainz unleashed since Monza".

As in Monza, the tifosi can dream: Carlos Sainz gave the loyal Ferrari fans pole position in Singapore as well, on a track where Ferrari has always convinced in final practice - pole at the first GP edition in 2008 with Felipe Massa, later with Fernando Alonso in 2010, Sebastian Vettel in 2015 and 2017, Charles Leclerc in 2019 and 2022 and now with Carlos Sainz in 2023.

However: five Singapore poles later Ferrari could only convert into a win three times, in 2010 with Alonso and twice with Vettel (2015 and 2019). In 2019, it was not Leclerc who won from pole for Ferrari, but Vettel from 3rd on the grid.

Since 10 July 2022 and Leclerc's victory at the Red Bull Ring, Ferrari has been waiting for its 243rd GP win. Now it's up to Carlos Sainz or Charles Leclerc to fix it in Singapore, because its biggest rival, Red Bull Racing, faces a difficult task with grid positions in the midfield.

How does Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur rate the Italians' chances? The 55-year-old Frenchman is surprised: "It's not that we did anything different here than usual. The drivers put in an almost perfect performance. And that makes the difference in the end, because in the end it's about thousandths of a second, as we saw with George Russell and Lando Norris. We've had long months of hard work and we're starting to get the results."

"I'm not surprised by how strong Carlos Sainz has driven here. He's been driving like he's been unleashed since Monza. Here in Singapore, Carlos has been among the best in every practice. I'm over the moon with how qualifying has gone for us."



The statistics show: The Singapore GP has been won more often than average by drivers from the first two rows of the grid. Of course, this feeds the hope of victory among the tifosi. But Vasseur says: "I'm not a fan of statistics, I'm just happy with how it went today. But it's true - overtaking is particularly difficult here in Singapore."



"To turn this great position into a win, we have to do everything right strategically, with a special focus on tyre management. We can't ignore any detail and we have to exploit every weakness of our opponents."

Qualifying, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397



