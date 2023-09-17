Lewis Hamilton: "It would be great if George won".

Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton set the fifth fastest lap in qualifying for the Singapore GP, Russell was second fastest. The seven-time world champion wishes his team-mate victory, as he emphasises.

The two Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were pleased with a strong result after qualifying at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The younger of the two Brits came within 72 thousandths of Ferrari star Carlos Sainz's pole time to secure a front row starting spot.

The seven-time world champion had much more trouble, missing the Spaniard's best time by half a second. As a result, Hamilton finished fifth in the qualifying standings. After the time chase, he explained, "The car felt incredibly good on Friday and we were hoping that with a few changes we would be able to challenge the Ferrari drivers."

"We made some pretty big adjustments overnight, but they didn't have the desired effect and we didn't have the speed we needed in qualifying," added the 103-time GP winner, who also admitted: "It's disappointing of course, especially because we had a great package here and George made it onto the front row."

At the same time Hamilton affirmed, "But there is a lot to fight for. I hope George can get a good start and put Ferrari under pressure. It would be great if he wins. For my part, I'm going to do the maximum I can to get to the front and see how the race develops."

Qualifying, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397