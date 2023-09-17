Fernando Alonso (7th): "It will be a tough race".

The impact was heard far and wide as Lance Stroll shot into the track barrier on his final Q1 attempt at the final corner of the Marina Bay Street Circuit. His badly damaged Aston Martin racer was thrown back onto the track, the left wheel flew off and Lando Norris, who was driving behind him, was fortunate to avoid it.

The Canadian was also lucky, as unlike his company car, he was unhurt. Nevertheless, he was annoyed after the retirement: "I am frustrated because we have a big challenge to overcome, both in the pits and on the track. I had hardly any grip throughout qualifying. On my last attempt, my preparation lap didn't go well and I had to turn to the scales as well."

Stroll described the accident as follows: "After that I was a few seconds behind Pierre Gasly, and of course that wasn't planned. When I saw that I hadn't improved on that attempt, I gave it my all in the last corner, overshooting the target. Let's see what can be salvaged in the race."

His teammate Fernando Alonso made it through to Q3, setting the seventh fastest lap. The two-time world champion first declared, "I'm glad to see Lance is okay." And afterwards he stressed: "My lap in the third qualifying segment was good and I don't think more would have been possible. I told the team over the radio that it would have been difficult to improve that lap time even if I had been driving around all night!"

"In third practice we struggled a bit: we weren't very competitive, so we changed a few things on the car and improved it for qualifying. But it wasn't quite enough to fight at the front," added the Asturian.

Looking ahead to the 15th GP of the season, Alonso also said, "A long, interesting GP awaits us all. We have to take every chance that comes our way. But we have to be realistic: There are a lot of fast cars in front of us, and we'll start about where we need to start, given the balance of power. I'll try to make up a few places, but it's going to be a tough race."

Qualifying, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397