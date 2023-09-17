Live ticker Singapore GP: Verstappen series about to end

Max Verstappen has won ten races in a row, but it will be difficult to continue this streak in Singapore: the Dutchman only started 11th on the grid. Will Ferrari or Mercedes conquer the first win of the season?

The starting position for Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen and last year's Singapore winner Sergio Pérez is tricky: only 11th (Max) and 13th (Sergio) on the grid at the treacherous Marina Bay Circuit, overtaking is difficult on the street circuit, the Dutchman and the Mexican had set-up problems in practice.

It is quite possible that the great series of Red Bull Racing (won all 14 races of the season so far) and Max Verstappen (ten GP wins in a row) will come to an end in Singapore.

