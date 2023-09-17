Live ticker Singapore GP: Verstappen series about to end
by Mathias Brunner - Automatic translation from German
The starting position for Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen and last year's Singapore winner Sergio Pérez is tricky: only 11th (Max) and 13th (Sergio) on the grid at the treacherous Marina Bay Circuit, overtaking is difficult on the street circuit, the Dutchman and the Mexican had set-up problems in practice.
It is quite possible that the great series of Red Bull Racing (won all 14 races of the season so far) and Max Verstappen (ten GP wins in a row) will come to an end in Singapore.
We'll keep you up to date on how the action develops in Singapore with our live ticker.