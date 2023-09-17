Singapore GP on TV: Lance Stroll out after crash

Aston Martin confirms: Lance Stroll will not be able to take part in the Canadian Grand Prix. After his serious accident, the Canadian feels unfit for action.

The Singapore Grand Prix will take place with 19 cars: After his nasty crash in final practice, Canadian Lance Stoll will not take part in the race.

Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack: "We were very relieved on Saturday that Lance was able to get out seemingly unscathed after what looked like a nasty accident."

"However, today it appears that he is suffering from the after-effects of the crash. For this reason, we have decided that he will not take part in the Singapore Grand Prix."

"For us, the focus is on Lance recovering quickly and being completely fit again next weekend in Japan."



According to the regulations, only those who were on track in qualifying can take part in the race. So Aston Martin cannot replace Stroll for the race.



Ferrari has created the best starting position for the Singapore night GP: Pole position for Carlos Sainz, grid position 3 for Charles Leclerc. The world's most famous racing team has been without a grand prix win for 434 days - that was when Monegasque Leclerc won at the Red Bull Ring, on 10 July 2022.



But Sainz and Leclerc will go into the race with a queasy feeling, for three reasons. Firstly, the Ferrari duo were less quick in the endurance runs than Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.



Secondly, tyre wear is higher for Ferrari than for Mercedes and Aston Martin.



And thirdly, Ferrari has repeatedly attracted attention in recent months due to slip-ups in its race strategy. Especially in the often turbulent Singapore GP, flexibility and cleverness are in demand.



Whether Carlos Sainz will score his second GP triumph or Leclerc his sixth, we will keep you up to date with our live ticker from 1.20 pm today. We have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, ORF and SRF for you.





Qualifying, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397

* withdrawn from the race



Singapore GP on TV

Sunday, 17 September

10.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay

11.45am: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test

12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)

12.00: ServusTV - Preliminary Reports on the Singapore GP

12.30 p.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Singapore GP

13.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of coverage Singapore GP

14.00: ServusTV - Start of Singapore GP coverage

14.00: Singapore Grand Prix

15.40: ServusTV - Analysis Singapore GP

15.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews

16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference

17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook

17.00: ORF 1 - Highlights Singapore GP

17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay

18.20 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome

19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy

19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure

20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repeat

23.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race compact







