Singapore GP on TV: Lance Stroll out after crash
The Singapore Grand Prix will take place with 19 cars: After his nasty crash in final practice, Canadian Lance Stoll will not take part in the race.
Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack: "We were very relieved on Saturday that Lance was able to get out seemingly unscathed after what looked like a nasty accident."
"However, today it appears that he is suffering from the after-effects of the crash. For this reason, we have decided that he will not take part in the Singapore Grand Prix."
"For us, the focus is on Lance recovering quickly and being completely fit again next weekend in Japan."
According to the regulations, only those who were on track in qualifying can take part in the race. So Aston Martin cannot replace Stroll for the race.
Ferrari has created the best starting position for the Singapore night GP: Pole position for Carlos Sainz, grid position 3 for Charles Leclerc. The world's most famous racing team has been without a grand prix win for 434 days - that was when Monegasque Leclerc won at the Red Bull Ring, on 10 July 2022.
But Sainz and Leclerc will go into the race with a queasy feeling, for three reasons. Firstly, the Ferrari duo were less quick in the endurance runs than Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) and Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Secondly, tyre wear is higher for Ferrari than for Mercedes and Aston Martin.
And thirdly, Ferrari has repeatedly attracted attention in recent months due to slip-ups in its race strategy. Especially in the often turbulent Singapore GP, flexibility and cleverness are in demand.
Whether Carlos Sainz will score his second GP triumph or Leclerc his sixth, we will keep you up to date with our live ticker from 1.20 pm today. We have also summarised the most important broadcast dates from Sky, ServusTV, ORF and SRF for you.
Qualifying, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056
03 - Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063
04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485
06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575
07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673
09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808
10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268
11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274
13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258
20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397
* withdrawn from the race
Singapore GP on TV
Sunday, 17 September
10.15am: Sky Sport F1 - Qualifying replay
11.45am: Sky Sport F1 - George Russell - The Lie Detector Test
12.00: Sky Sport F1 - Hardenacke meets ... (Mick Schumacher)
12.00: ServusTV - Preliminary Reports on the Singapore GP
12.30 p.m.: Sky Sport F1 - Preliminary reports on the Singapore GP
13.20 hrs: SRF 2 - Start of coverage Singapore GP
14.00: ServusTV - Start of Singapore GP coverage
14.00: Singapore Grand Prix
15.40: ServusTV - Analysis Singapore GP
15.45: Sky Sport F1 - Analysis and Interviews
16.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race Press Conference
17.00: Sky Sport F1 - Ted's Notebook
17.00: ORF 1 - Highlights Singapore GP
17.30: Sky Sport F1 - Race replay
18.20 hrs: ORF 1 - Motorhome
19.30: Sky Sport F1 - Top 10 Onboards: GP Italy
19.45 hrs: Sky Sport F1 - Always a Racer! Timo Glock and his Porsche Supercup adventure
20.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race Repeat
23.15: Sky Sport F1 - Race compact