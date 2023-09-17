Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 651 days without a win

Hand on heart: Do you know the last time Lewis Hamilton won a Grand Prix? It was the 2021 Saudi Arabian round, 651 days ago. The Briton talks about the dry spell.

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 on the difficult street circuit of Jeddah: On 5 December 2021, Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton won a Grand Prix for the last time, and on 17 September 2023, at the start of the Singapore night GP, that will be 651 days ago.

For the first time ever in his career, Lewis Hamilton did not win a single race in 2022. In the paddock of Singapore's Marina Bay Circuit, the 103-time GP winner says of the dry spell and of fans' perceptions: "I think a lot of people only think about our winning years. But people forget that there were periods at McLaren too when we weren't so competitive."

"When you are confronted with hurdles and you have to overcome them somehow, you learn more as a team than when things are going smoothly."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has described the Mercedes W14 as a surprise package. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton added: "It's comparably difficult as last year to get into the best working window with the car. But we're managing it more regularly this season than in 2022."

When Mercedes dominated, Hamilton seemed to fly from victory to victory with playful ease. Will he have to work harder today with a difficult car? "I rather think that over time I have understood how to be more efficient with my energy and my time."



"It was an interesting process for us to see last year: 'Okay, we made the wrong decisions about the car, now how do we correct that?' Internal communication has improved massively through these difficulties."



Mercedes are making a very solid impression in Singapore, with George Russell coming within a hair's breadth of his second pole position since Hungary 2022, and will start the race from row 1 behind Carlos Sainz. Lewis Hamilton will start from 5th on the grid.



The chances of a Mercedes win are good: in the endurance runs Russell and Hamilton were not fastest (that was Fernando Alonso in the Aston Martin), but Mercedes had the least tyre wear. And that can make the difference in the Grand Prix.



For George Russell, a triumph would be the second victory after the 2022 São Paulo GP, for Lewis Hamilton, the 104th GP victory would also be his fifth in Singapore after 2009, 2014, 2017 and 2018.





Here's how they start the race

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

06 Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine

09 Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo

Withdrawn from the race:

Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin (not fit after accident on Saturday).





