Toto Wolff: "Have a potential advantage".

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff was delighted with George Russell's second place after qualifying in Singapore. The Viennese explains why things are going so well for the young Briton at the moment.

The difference in performance between the two Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the final practice in Singapore is clear: the duo were separated by more than four tenths. As in Zandvoort and Monza, Russell had his nose in front. With only 72 thousandths behind, the 25-year-old came close to Carlos Sainz's pole time.

He may tackle the GP on the street circuit from second place on the front row. His team mate Hamilton was half a second slower than the pole setter from Spain and has to start from 5th position. But even with that, Toto Wolff is satisfied.

The team boss of the star brand's works team says: "Lewis struggled more with the car, but we still have two cars in the top five, so the race promises to be exciting." Wolff also cautioned, "In terms of our expectations for the GP, we have to stay humble and do our job."

"I hope it's not going to be an easy one-stop drive into the sunset - and we have a potential advantage with the second set of medium tyres we've saved, which no other team has. So I think anything is possible. The weather can also play a role. We are in for an exciting evening," the 51-year-old is sure.

The fact that Russell has now triumphed in the qualifying duel against Hamilton for the third time in a row is explained by Wolff as follows: "I think sometimes you have to simplify things. And that's what he did, he doesn't try to find the solution himself anymore, he says what he needs and what the car does, and the engineers take care of it."

Qualifying, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397