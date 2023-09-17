Toto Wolff: "Have a potential advantage".
The difference in performance between the two Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton in the final practice in Singapore is clear: the duo were separated by more than four tenths. As in Zandvoort and Monza, Russell had his nose in front. With only 72 thousandths behind, the 25-year-old came close to Carlos Sainz's pole time.
He may tackle the GP on the street circuit from second place on the front row. His team mate Hamilton was half a second slower than the pole setter from Spain and has to start from 5th position. But even with that, Toto Wolff is satisfied.
The team boss of the star brand's works team says: "Lewis struggled more with the car, but we still have two cars in the top five, so the race promises to be exciting." Wolff also cautioned, "In terms of our expectations for the GP, we have to stay humble and do our job."
"I hope it's not going to be an easy one-stop drive into the sunset - and we have a potential advantage with the second set of medium tyres we've saved, which no other team has. So I think anything is possible. The weather can also play a role. We are in for an exciting evening," the 51-year-old is sure.
The fact that Russell has now triumphed in the qualifying duel against Hamilton for the third time in a row is explained by Wolff as follows: "I think sometimes you have to simplify things. And that's what he did, he doesn't try to find the solution himself anymore, he says what he needs and what the car does, and the engineers take care of it."
Qualifying, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063
04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485
06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575
07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673
09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808
10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268
11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274
13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258
20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397