Nico Hülkenberg: "A pleasant surprise".
"It's a very strong result for the team to have both cars in Q3. I don't think we expected that," said Nico Hülkenberg after qualifying at Singapore's Marina Bay Street Circuit. In the end, the Haas driver managed the ninth-fastest lap, while his team-mate Kevin Magnussen even qualified for sixth place on the grid.
The Dane received high praise for this from the German: "Our car has worked quite well here all weekend. The low-speed character of this track suits our car better than many other tracks. And we know that we can get quite a lot out of a lap on soft tyres. I think we did a good job of that today, especially Kevin, I really have to say, respect to his performance, he was really on it this time and fired out one lap after the other."
The effort was great, as Hülkenberg confirms: "Of course you can feel it, it's warm, but the main task comes on Sunday. But the qualifying was still very intense, it took a long time, due to the red flag we had to sit in the warm car for some time. I lost a lot of fluids, but now it's off to the ice bucket," he told his Sky colleagues.
Looking ahead to the race, the current WRC fourteenth-placed driver nevertheless remains cautious: "It's a pleasant surprise and we will enjoy the result, regardless of what happens tomorrow." When asked, he waved it off: "It's best I say nothing and let myself be surprised."
Qualifying, Singapore
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min
02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056
03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063
04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270
05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485
06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575
07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615
08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673
09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808
10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268
11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274
13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310
14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time
16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809
17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902
18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252
19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258
20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397