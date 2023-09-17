Nico Hülkenberg: "A pleasant surprise".

Nico Hülkenberg was delighted to join his Haas team-mate in Q3 in Singapore. The German praised the performance of his stablemate and remains cautious about the race.

"It's a very strong result for the team to have both cars in Q3. I don't think we expected that," said Nico Hülkenberg after qualifying at Singapore's Marina Bay Street Circuit. In the end, the Haas driver managed the ninth-fastest lap, while his team-mate Kevin Magnussen even qualified for sixth place on the grid.

The Dane received high praise for this from the German: "Our car has worked quite well here all weekend. The low-speed character of this track suits our car better than many other tracks. And we know that we can get quite a lot out of a lap on soft tyres. I think we did a good job of that today, especially Kevin, I really have to say, respect to his performance, he was really on it this time and fired out one lap after the other."

The effort was great, as Hülkenberg confirms: "Of course you can feel it, it's warm, but the main task comes on Sunday. But the qualifying was still very intense, it took a long time, due to the red flag we had to sit in the warm car for some time. I lost a lot of fluids, but now it's off to the ice bucket," he told his Sky colleagues.

Looking ahead to the race, the current WRC fourteenth-placed driver nevertheless remains cautious: "It's a pleasant surprise and we will enjoy the result, regardless of what happens tomorrow." When asked, he waved it off: "It's best I say nothing and let myself be surprised."

Qualifying, Singapore

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:30.984 min

02 George Russell (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.056

03 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, 1:31.063

04 - Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, 1:31.270

05 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, 1:31.485

06 - Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, 1:31.575

07 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, 1:31.615

08 - Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, 1:31.673

09th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, 1:31.808

10th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, 1:32.268

11th Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.173

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, 1:32.274

13th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, 1:32.310

14th Alex Albon (T), Williams, 1:33,147

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, no time

16th Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, 1:32.809

17th Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, 1:32.902

18th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, 1:33.252

19th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, 1:33.258

20 Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, 1:33.397