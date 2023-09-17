Singapore GP: Carlos Sainz wins, Verstappen scores

Ferrari star Carlos Sainz did everything right in the Singapore GP and took his first win of the season from pole. Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton joined him on the podium. Max Verstappen was fifth.

The GP stars were allowed to start the Singapore Grand Prix in a warm 29.8 degrees Celsius outside and 37.2 degrees track temperature and pole setter Carlos Sainz got off to a good start. The Spaniard took the lead, with his Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc lined up behind him, passing George Russell as well as Lewis Hamilton, who took a short cut at the second corner.

The Briton later let his team-mate past again, but Lando Norris was left out in the cold as he lost a position due to the seven-time world champion's line choice. He complained loudly on the radio and the stewards announced an investigation. They came to the conclusion that no further investigation was necessary, also because Hamilton let Norris pass.

At this point, Yuki Tsunoda was no longer in the race, he came too close to Sergio Pérez's race car in the starting scrum and had to park his GP racer. Damage to the cooling system and a puncture caused the premature retirement. Only Lance Stroll fared worse, not even starting the race after his terrible crash in qualifying.

Things went better for Max Verstappen, who had to start from 11th on the grid after a messed-up qualifying session and managed to get past both Liam Lawson and Nico Hülkenberg. The Dutchman was then stuck behind Kevin Magnussen's hair racer. He overtook the Dane on the sixth race lap and had Esteban Ocon in his sights next. The Frenchman, who was running in seventh position, celebrates his 27th birthday today.

The first to pit was Guanyu Zhou, the Chinese changed to the hard tyres and was the only one with a free run afterwards. The rest of the field stayed close together. On lap 19, Logan Sargeant ended up in the wall at turn eight, The American was able to continue but dragged his torn front wing with him as he headed for the pits.

Max Verstappen is passed through

Race control sent the safety car out onto the track and all but Verstappen, Pérez and Valtteri Bottas turned into the pits. Alonso took the wrong turn and was targeted by the stewards. Zhou was the only one on the medium tyres after the safety car period, all the others had started the race on the hard compound or changed to the white tyres.

As soon as the safety car was off the track, things got exciting again. Alonso was given a 5-second time penalty, Verstappen lost a place because Russell passed on the much fresher tyres. Further back, Hamilton snatched fifth position from Pérez with a wild ride over the kerbs. A little later Verstappen also had to admit defeat to Norris. On lap 27, Hamilton also passed the defending champion, and one lap later the two-time champion lost fifth position to Leclerc.

A fierce battle for the final points spot was fought between Gasly and Magnussen, with the Dane receiving a caution for pushing his opponent off the track. The Frenchman got his revenge a little later in the seventh corner and the regulators took a closer look at the scene. Further ahead, Fernando Alonso and Pérez fought a duel long enough for Ocon to get involved. Pérez defended seventh position vehemently and Ocon took the opportunity to push past Alonso.

On lap 39, Ocon achieved what Alonso had previously failed to do, passing Pérez for seventh place. A little later, the Mexican pitted, dropping to the back of the field. No sooner had he been dispatched than Verstappen was also ordered into the pits. On lap 40, the Dutchman had the medium tyres changed and came back onto the track in 15th position.

Things got exciting again when Ocon stopped in the second corner on lap 43, the Frenchman triggering a virtual safety car period, which both Mercedes drivers used for a double stop. Alonso also turned into the pits and because it took an unusually long time to get all four wheels back on the car. The 25.8-second forced stop threw the Spaniard out of the points. Shortly afterwards, he also spun in turn 14.

Eleven laps before the chequered flag fell, Verstappen overtook AlphaTauri rookie Liam Lawson to move into eighth place. The spectators also got to see many overtaking manoeuvres in the final laps. Russell and Hamilton, for example, worked their way past Leclerc. Sainz came under heavy pressure in the final laps, but four laps before the chequered flag fell, the yellow flags were briefly waved - apparently Pérez and Albon had come too close. The stewards announced an investigation into the scene. A little later, the Mexican also came too close to Lawson and the stewards reacted to that as well.

On the last lap of the race, Russell ended up in the wall and Sainz took the win ahead of Norris and Hamilton. Leclerc, Verstappen, Gasly, Piastri, Pérez, Lawson and Magnussen completed the top-10, with Albon, Zhou, Hülkenberg, Sargeant and Alonso finishing but coming away empty-handed.

"This feels incredible! I want to thank everyone in the Ferrari team who helped turn the tide in this season, which started off difficult, and make this win possible. We did everything we needed to do and I'm sure everyone at Ferrari and all of Italy is proud today," enthused the winner.

Norris thanked his former teammate for finishing ahead of him and going extra slow in the final laps to give his backer a chance to flatten the rear wing. "That was very generous of him, he helped me in the race and I helped him in his race. We knew it was going to be difficult when the Mercedes drivers turned into the pits, but we were able to hold them at the back," enthused the McLaren driver.

And Hamilton was also delighted. He congratulated Sainz and Norris, saying: "They did a great job and their strategy worked. We took a bit of a risk and went into qualifying with a different set of tyres to have more options today."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash

World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22. ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04. Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



