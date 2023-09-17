Singapore winner Carlos Sainz: "That was really close!
Grandiose performance by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz at the Singapore night GP on the difficult Marina Bay Circuit. The Madrilenian captures his second triumph in the premier class (after Silverstone in 2022), the first in the 2023 season, the first also in Singapore; it is at the same time Sainz's 17th podium in a Grand Prix and the 243rd victory of his Ferrari racing team in Formula 1, the first for the Italians since July 2022, when Charles Leclerc won at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
It is Ferrari's fourth win on Singapore night, following Fernando Alonso in 2010 and Sebastian Vettel in 2015 and 2019.
Sainz did everything right on the day. He drove fast enough to hold the lead, but not too fast to save his tyres. By the end of the race, he kept just far enough ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren that he was able to flatten the rear wing of his car, making it difficult for the rapidly advancing Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to mount an attack on Norris. A masterstroke.
The 29-year-old from Madrid beamed after his tactically brilliant race: "Finally we got the whole weekend together from A to Z, I can't think of anything we could have done better."
"Since the summer break, I finally feel so comfortable in the car again that I can contribute perfectly. And when you feel comfortable in the car, when you can build full confidence in the car, that just pays off, especially on a track like Singapore."
"Today was all about feeling the limits in terms of tyre wear and driving accordingly. We had precise guidelines in terms of race pace to get the best out of the rollers, even over a longer period of time."
"The safety car phase forced us to stop earlier than we had actually planned. I knew that I would now have to drive quite a long part on hard tyres. Towards the end of the race, it got really tight. I deliberately let Lando get closer so Norris could flatten the rear wing of his car. That helped him, but that also helped me because of the Mercedes moving up."
"I had the impression that I had everything under control so far. I think I still had reserves in terms of pace and I also had enough calm to implement my strategy."
"Well, I have to admit - the pressure was already very high, and of course it is easy to make a mistake in such a situation. But I didn't let that drive me crazy, and we took home the win. I couldn't be happier."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5