Singapore winner Carlos Sainz: "That was really close!

Grandiose performance by Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz at the Singapore night GP on the difficult Marina Bay Circuit. The Madrilenian captures his second triumph in the premier class (after Silverstone in 2022), the first in the 2023 season, the first also in Singapore; it is at the same time Sainz's 17th podium in a Grand Prix and the 243rd victory of his Ferrari racing team in Formula 1, the first for the Italians since July 2022, when Charles Leclerc won at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

It is Ferrari's fourth win on Singapore night, following Fernando Alonso in 2010 and Sebastian Vettel in 2015 and 2019.

Sainz did everything right on the day. He drove fast enough to hold the lead, but not too fast to save his tyres. By the end of the race, he kept just far enough ahead of Lando Norris in the McLaren that he was able to flatten the rear wing of his car, making it difficult for the rapidly advancing Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to mount an attack on Norris. A masterstroke.

The 29-year-old from Madrid beamed after his tactically brilliant race: "Finally we got the whole weekend together from A to Z, I can't think of anything we could have done better."

"Since the summer break, I finally feel so comfortable in the car again that I can contribute perfectly. And when you feel comfortable in the car, when you can build full confidence in the car, that just pays off, especially on a track like Singapore."



"Today was all about feeling the limits in terms of tyre wear and driving accordingly. We had precise guidelines in terms of race pace to get the best out of the rollers, even over a longer period of time."



"The safety car phase forced us to stop earlier than we had actually planned. I knew that I would now have to drive quite a long part on hard tyres. Towards the end of the race, it got really tight. I deliberately let Lando get closer so Norris could flatten the rear wing of his car. That helped him, but that also helped me because of the Mercedes moving up."



"I had the impression that I had everything under control so far. I think I still had reserves in terms of pace and I also had enough calm to implement my strategy."



"Well, I have to admit - the pressure was already very high, and of course it is easy to make a mistake in such a situation. But I didn't let that drive me crazy, and we took home the win. I couldn't be happier."





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



