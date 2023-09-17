Lando Norris, McLaren/2nd: "I hit the wall!"

It was a hard piece of work, but Lando Norris forgets all the effort in view of his great second place. "Tired? Come on! We could go again in a minute for all I care."

Norris can be proud of his performance - second place at the Singapore night GP, only bettered by his mate Carlos Sainz in the McLaren, and when Norris fought like a lion against the advancing Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, he was also protecting his former stablemate's lead.

Second, Norris climbs onto a podium for the ninth time after a Formula One World Championship round, the first time on the difficult street circuit in the Asian city-state, it is his third top-three finish this year, following second places at Silverstone and the Hungaroring.

The Englishman looks back on his race this way, "I don't think I could have got more out of it today. I'm very happy."



Can there be more pressure for a Formula One racing driver? Norris sensed the chance of his first win in his 97th outing, but at the same time he had to be careful as hell that the fast-moving Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton didn't catch him.



Shortly before the end, Russell slipped and drove straight into the track barrier, 3rd place gone. Norris revealed: "I hit the wall in the same place! He did the same to me. But I was lucky, he wasn't. The steering was a bit wonky after that, but the car held."



"I feel really sorry for Russell. He was the fastest man today. When he was gone I could breathe for a moment, but there was still Hamilton. I think we served up a really exciting race for the fans. Carlos, Charles, George, Lewis and I went all out today, almost everything worked out for us and McLaren scored a lot of points, also thanks to Oscar Piastri's seventh place. It was all quite stressful, but the effort paid off."



"At the end of the Grand Prix, I was paying more attention to saving second place than still catching Carlos off guard. Sainz did it very cleverly at the front and in the end we protected each other. He drove just as fast to stay in front, but he also gave me the chance to flatten the rear wing. And that helped me against the Mercedes. It was good teamwork."





World championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



