Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/3rd): "We were right!"

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton secured third place at the glamour GP in Singapore and is satisfied after the sweaty work. On his 196th podium finish in the premier class (his fifth this season after Australia, Spain, Canada and the UK), the 38-year-old Briton says: "We had put an extra set of medium hard Pirelli tyres aside in practice because we were convinced that a two-stopper was the fastest way to the finish."

"What then happened in the race proves us right, even if of course this virtual safety car phase played into our hands. We were faster with that tactic, but Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris both drove brilliantly."

Hamilton after his seventh podium finish in Singapore: "It was hard on George in the first corner and I ran out of room. I had to swerve straight into the run-off area, got back on track and then I gave the places back to Lando and George. Of course, that didn't go the way I had imagined. But I pulled myself together and never gave up. It was a tough race and that's exactly how it should be."

"George and I gave it our all to close the gap to the leaders. And it's a shame Russell couldn't reap the rewards because of his slip near the end. But George has shown a great weekend here and I'm sure he'll put it away."



"For us it was clear that we had to take risks to have a chance of winning. I don't think we could have done anything better strategically. It was crazy fun to catch up on fresher tyres. But in the end it wasn't quite enough. It's so difficult to overtake here. When you have a car that's a second faster than your rival's, it's not enough."



"On top of that, we put the tyres through quite a lot with our chase, and in the end they weren't in the best condition."



Why wasn't Red Bull Racing as superior as usual. Lewis Hamilton has this theory: "We've made great progress this year, and the same has happened to McLaren and Ferrari. Red Bull Racing has had to work less on the car than their rivals. Maybe at RBR the thinking is - if we are so far ahead, we don't need to develop as intensively. And that may be one of the reasons why they weren't quite as strong here in Singapore."





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



