Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes/3rd): "We were right!"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton secured third place at the glamour GP in Singapore and is satisfied after the sweaty work. On his 196th podium finish in the premier class (his fifth this season after Australia, Spain, Canada and the UK), the 38-year-old Briton says: "We had put an extra set of medium hard Pirelli tyres aside in practice because we were convinced that a two-stopper was the fastest way to the finish."
"What then happened in the race proves us right, even if of course this virtual safety car phase played into our hands. We were faster with that tactic, but Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris both drove brilliantly."
Hamilton after his seventh podium finish in Singapore: "It was hard on George in the first corner and I ran out of room. I had to swerve straight into the run-off area, got back on track and then I gave the places back to Lando and George. Of course, that didn't go the way I had imagined. But I pulled myself together and never gave up. It was a tough race and that's exactly how it should be."
"George and I gave it our all to close the gap to the leaders. And it's a shame Russell couldn't reap the rewards because of his slip near the end. But George has shown a great weekend here and I'm sure he'll put it away."
"For us it was clear that we had to take risks to have a chance of winning. I don't think we could have done anything better strategically. It was crazy fun to catch up on fresher tyres. But in the end it wasn't quite enough. It's so difficult to overtake here. When you have a car that's a second faster than your rival's, it's not enough."
"On top of that, we put the tyres through quite a lot with our chase, and in the end they weren't in the best condition."
Why wasn't Red Bull Racing as superior as usual. Lewis Hamilton has this theory: "We've made great progress this year, and the same has happened to McLaren and Ferrari. Red Bull Racing has had to work less on the car than their rivals. Maybe at RBR the thinking is - if we are so far ahead, we don't need to develop as intensively. And that may be one of the reasons why they weren't quite as strong here in Singapore."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5