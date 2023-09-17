Max Verstappen (5th): "That's not my problem".

Formula 1 World Championship leader Max Verstappen did damage limitation in the Singapore GP after his Q2 exit the day before. The Dutchman, who had to start from 11th on the grid, crossed the finish line in fifth place.

Max Verstappen had expected a difficult weekend in Singapore, but the fact that he did not make it into the race for the top 10 in qualifying was a nasty surprise for the world championship leader. Verstappen had to start from 11th on the grid and gave everything to get to the front. Already on the first laps he gained the first positions.

The Dutchman refrained from pitting during the safety car phase - and was running on comparatively old tyres of the hard variety when everyone turned to stop. The disadvantage became apparent shortly after the race was released, Verstappen was passed and thus overtaken for the first time in a race this year.

In the end, he did make it further up the field and crossed the finish line in fifth place. Afterwards, he explained: "We were unlucky with both safety cars because they came at the wrong time for us. But I had fun in the second stint after the first stop. I think we were pretty quick on the medium tyres."

Asked about the loss of positions, the 47-time GP winner waved it off: "For me, these statistics don't matter. That was normal because I was on old tyres and you can't do much about that." Looking ahead to the next race weekend in Japan, he was confident: "I think we will be fast again in Suzuka." So is there cause for concern for all the other drivers? To this question he replied with a shrug: "That's not my problem, what worries the others have."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash

World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



