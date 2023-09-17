Max Verstappen (5th): "That's not my problem".
Max Verstappen had expected a difficult weekend in Singapore, but the fact that he did not make it into the race for the top 10 in qualifying was a nasty surprise for the world championship leader. Verstappen had to start from 11th on the grid and gave everything to get to the front. Already on the first laps he gained the first positions.
The Dutchman refrained from pitting during the safety car phase - and was running on comparatively old tyres of the hard variety when everyone turned to stop. The disadvantage became apparent shortly after the race was released, Verstappen was passed and thus overtaken for the first time in a race this year.
In the end, he did make it further up the field and crossed the finish line in fifth place. Afterwards, he explained: "We were unlucky with both safety cars because they came at the wrong time for us. But I had fun in the second stint after the first stop. I think we were pretty quick on the medium tyres."
Asked about the loss of positions, the 47-time GP winner waved it off: "For me, these statistics don't matter. That was normal because I was on old tyres and you can't do much about that." Looking ahead to the next race weekend in Japan, he was confident: "I think we will be fast again in Suzuka." So is there cause for concern for all the other drivers? To this question he replied with a shrug: "That's not my problem, what worries the others have."
