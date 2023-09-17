Toto Wolff: "That's why we took the risk".

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were among the seven drivers who went for fresh tyres twice in the Singapore GP. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff explained afterwards why the factory team chose this strategy.

Mercedes could almost have enjoyed third and fourth place in Singapore. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were in these positions until the last lap, with the younger of the two Brits on course for the podium. But shortly before the chequered flag fell, the 25-year-old landed in the track barrier - and went away empty-handed.

At least his team-mate benefited from the late retirement and took third place behind winner Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. The result also came about thanks to the tyre strategy chosen by the star brand's works team. Both Hamilton and Russell pitted twice. For Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff it is clear: "I don't think we could have taken the win if we hadn't turned off for the second stop during the safety car period."

"That's why we took the risk," the Viennese emphasised. "And it's great that a podium finish was possible for Lewis in the end. He drove a brilliant race and also had the necessary pace at the end. It's just a great pity that George couldn't get anything because he worked hard for a good result."

"It could have been a good third and fourth place and we would have scored important points, but now we have lost 22 championship points to Ferrari," Wolff calculated. "We knew that in the worst case we could have taken third and fifth with the second stop, and in the best case we could have even taken the win."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash

World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



