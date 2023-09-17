Toto Wolff: "That's why we took the risk".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Mercedes could almost have enjoyed third and fourth place in Singapore. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were in these positions until the last lap, with the younger of the two Brits on course for the podium. But shortly before the chequered flag fell, the 25-year-old landed in the track barrier - and went away empty-handed.
At least his team-mate benefited from the late retirement and took third place behind winner Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris. The result also came about thanks to the tyre strategy chosen by the star brand's works team. Both Hamilton and Russell pitted twice. For Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff it is clear: "I don't think we could have taken the win if we hadn't turned off for the second stop during the safety car period."
"That's why we took the risk," the Viennese emphasised. "And it's great that a podium finish was possible for Lewis in the end. He drove a brilliant race and also had the necessary pace at the end. It's just a great pity that George couldn't get anything because he worked hard for a good result."
"It could have been a good third and fourth place and we would have scored important points, but now we have lost 22 championship points to Ferrari," Wolff calculated. "We knew that in the worst case we could have taken third and fifth with the second stop, and in the best case we could have even taken the win."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5