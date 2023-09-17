Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "Sainz drove terrific".
At last, church bells in Maranello were rung again, as they always do after a Ferrari Formula One victory. Carlos Sainz captured the Italians' 243rd GP win with a superb performance, Ferrari's first outright victory since 10 July 2022, when Charlec Leclerc won at the Red Bull Ring.
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseru: "It was a very good race. I am very happy with the team and very happy for Carlos. On paper, Singapore was not a track where we should be particularly strong, but from the first minute of practice everything went well. Carlos controlled the action here and did a fantastic job."
Sainz struggled in the first part of the Formula 1 season, only securing his first podium of the season at Monza. But by Italy, the Spaniard was driving like he was unleashed, taking pole position, and in Singapore he followed it up with his fifth pole in Formula One. That was his springboard to victory.
Fred Vasseur says: "Carlos prepared himself mentally in the best possible way for this weekend, but the main difference from before is that here he was on pace from the first lap. He was able to build confidence lap after lap this way. And with confidence comes extra speed. The way Carlos drove this race home, that was already great class."
"After this victory, of course we want more. This is the first big step on our way back to the top. We need more self-confidence in the team, and that builds up through performances like this. At some point, I'm convinced, we'll be able to consistently take on Red Bull Racing again."
The only downer was that Charles Leclerc should have done better in this Grand Prix. Fred Vasseur says: "We let Charles start on soft tyres to let him advance. That worked, we had both cars in front. But then Charles had a bit of bad luck. We couldn't let him go as fast as planned after the tyre change because other cars came into the pit lane, so he lost a lot of time."
"Sure we were worried when the two Mercedes got closer and closer thanks to that extra set of fresh tyres. But in the end everything went well."
"Carlos Sainz drove terrific. I don't think there is a driver who would have managed the last ten laps as cleverly."
"I said at Zandvoort that we understand the car better now and that was confirmed here in Singapore. It was also great to see the fierce determination with which Carlos and Charles drove here. We can be really proud of that performance this evening. But in just a few days' time, all the work starts again, at Suzuka, on a very different circuit."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5