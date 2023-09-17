Fred Vasseur (Ferrari): "Sainz drove terrific".

At last, church bells in Maranello were rung again, as they always do after a Ferrari Formula One victory. Carlos Sainz captured the Italians' 243rd GP win with a superb performance, Ferrari's first outright victory since 10 July 2022, when Charlec Leclerc won at the Red Bull Ring.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseru: "It was a very good race. I am very happy with the team and very happy for Carlos. On paper, Singapore was not a track where we should be particularly strong, but from the first minute of practice everything went well. Carlos controlled the action here and did a fantastic job."

Sainz struggled in the first part of the Formula 1 season, only securing his first podium of the season at Monza. But by Italy, the Spaniard was driving like he was unleashed, taking pole position, and in Singapore he followed it up with his fifth pole in Formula One. That was his springboard to victory.

Fred Vasseur says: "Carlos prepared himself mentally in the best possible way for this weekend, but the main difference from before is that here he was on pace from the first lap. He was able to build confidence lap after lap this way. And with confidence comes extra speed. The way Carlos drove this race home, that was already great class."



"After this victory, of course we want more. This is the first big step on our way back to the top. We need more self-confidence in the team, and that builds up through performances like this. At some point, I'm convinced, we'll be able to consistently take on Red Bull Racing again."



The only downer was that Charles Leclerc should have done better in this Grand Prix. Fred Vasseur says: "We let Charles start on soft tyres to let him advance. That worked, we had both cars in front. But then Charles had a bit of bad luck. We couldn't let him go as fast as planned after the tyre change because other cars came into the pit lane, so he lost a lot of time."



"Sure we were worried when the two Mercedes got closer and closer thanks to that extra set of fresh tyres. But in the end everything went well."



"Carlos Sainz drove terrific. I don't think there is a driver who would have managed the last ten laps as cleverly."



"I said at Zandvoort that we understand the car better now and that was confirmed here in Singapore. It was also great to see the fierce determination with which Carlos and Charles drove here. We can be really proud of that performance this evening. But in just a few days' time, all the work starts again, at Suzuka, on a very different circuit."





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5