Christian Horner: "It couldn't have been worse".

A magnificent winning streak has come to an end. Before the Singapore GP, Red Bull Racing had won 24 of the past 25 Grand Prix, all 14 races of the 2023 season, and with the 2022 World Championship finale, 15 World Championship rounds in a row. Max Verstappen had won ten GPs in a row, and no other Formula 1 driver had won a World Championship round since the beginning of May. Over and out.

In Singapore, Red Bull Racing looked out of sorts from the start, and it is to world champion Max Verstappen's credit that he still manages to get a fifth place out of such a botched weekend. Mexican Sergio Pérez, Singapore winner in 2022, finished eighth at the Marina Bay Circuit.

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner: "Congratulations to Ferrari. Carlos drove a fabulous race and secured this win in masterful fashion. It was an exciting race, also for us, but certainly not our happiest."

"We went into the race on the hard tyre to advance during the course of the Grand Prix, but with the timing of the safety car period I have to say - it could hardly have been worse from the timing for us. It killed our chance of a podium finish."



"The opposition got a free pit stop, so to speak, and we were screwed. We couldn't pit because it would have put us even further behind. We could only hope for another safety car period while the tyres degraded more and more. I'm convinced - without the unfortunate timing, Max could have been up there at the front."



"We did make up a few places in the race after a difficult practice session, and towards the end of the Grand Prix Max's pace was very good. We knew our streak would come to an end at some point, and now we can be proud of these 15 wins in a row for the team and the 10 full marks from Max. No one can take that away from us anytime soon."





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



