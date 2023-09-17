Christian Horner: "It couldn't have been worse".
A magnificent winning streak has come to an end. Before the Singapore GP, Red Bull Racing had won 24 of the past 25 Grand Prix, all 14 races of the 2023 season, and with the 2022 World Championship finale, 15 World Championship rounds in a row. Max Verstappen had won ten GPs in a row, and no other Formula 1 driver had won a World Championship round since the beginning of May. Over and out.
In Singapore, Red Bull Racing looked out of sorts from the start, and it is to world champion Max Verstappen's credit that he still manages to get a fifth place out of such a botched weekend. Mexican Sergio Pérez, Singapore winner in 2022, finished eighth at the Marina Bay Circuit.
Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner: "Congratulations to Ferrari. Carlos drove a fabulous race and secured this win in masterful fashion. It was an exciting race, also for us, but certainly not our happiest."
"We went into the race on the hard tyre to advance during the course of the Grand Prix, but with the timing of the safety car period I have to say - it could hardly have been worse from the timing for us. It killed our chance of a podium finish."
"The opposition got a free pit stop, so to speak, and we were screwed. We couldn't pit because it would have put us even further behind. We could only hope for another safety car period while the tyres degraded more and more. I'm convinced - without the unfortunate timing, Max could have been up there at the front."
"We did make up a few places in the race after a difficult practice session, and towards the end of the Grand Prix Max's pace was very good. We knew our streak would come to an end at some point, and now we can be proud of these 15 wins in a row for the team and the 10 full marks from Max. No one can take that away from us anytime soon."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5