The clever Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): "That was cheeky".

Carlos Sainz was extremely clever about it. The 29-year-old Spaniard drove exactly as fast as he had to in Singapore, but never so fast as to put too much strain on his tyres. Tyre wear is a concern at Ferrari 2023, and the way the Madrilenian carried his car to the finish shows skill and brains.

Sainz was clever enough to keep the gap to chaser Lando Norris in the McLaren under a second in the final part of the race so that the Englishman could flatten the rear wing of his car. But Sainz drove so fast at the crucial points of the difficult Singapore track that Norris was unable to launch a decisive attack.

Sainz was thinking more about the advancing Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton than about his buddy Lando. In terms of pure speed, Ferrari and McLaren were inferior at this stage of the race, but because Norris was able to drive with a flat wing, Russell's chase behind his compatriot was over. The tyres on Russell's Mercedes promptly degraded, in the end George even slid off the track, and Lewis Hamilton didn't manage a stroke of genius either.

Carlos Sainz after the race: "The tyre management and the way to keep me in front of Norris, that was the deciding factor today. We've only got one real chance to win a Grand Prix so far this year, that was here in Singapore because we realised in practice that Red Bull Racing is not as strong as usual."



"We didn't make a single mistake all weekend. That makes me very proud. We were under a lot of pressure. But we resisted that pressure."



"Honestly - I didn't know before the race if we would be fast enough to win here. But with good tyre management and keeping that gap on Norris, I was able to take that opportunity."



"The start was also important: I was able to convert pole position into the lead. But then a safety car period came too early for us and I realised it wouldn't be easy to run on the hard tyre for so long. Especially as I had felt very comfortable on the medium-hard tyres before."



"When the Mercedes moved up, I knew I had enough speed to make gains. But when I picked up speed, I immediately felt the tyres degrading faster. My car started to slide and I could see that Lando Norris behind me was doing the same."



"Russell and Hamilton were able to pass Leclerc quicker than I would have liked and I knew - now I have to come up with something special here. Hence the cheeky idea to let Norris get a little bit closer and give him the opportunity to open the rear wing of his car. On a circuit like Singapore, you always make plans like that, but then the execution is a bit more difficult."



"I admit: it was risky. I knew I couldn't afford a single mistake, otherwise I would have lost the victory. In between, I caught myself thinking: 'I hope this goes well, otherwise I'll look very old here.' But in the end, everything worked out exactly as I had imagined."





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



