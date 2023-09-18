Hülkenberg: A lot invested in the Haas for no return
Nico Hülkenberg is empty-handed after the Singapore GP. Once again. Yet more could have been achieved on the street circuit.
After the strong qualifying, the German is therefore "naturally a little disappointed", as he admits. "Because we invested a lot and worked hard for no return in the end. Overall, it was unfortunate, because we were better here [and] in the fight for the points," said Hülkenberg.
On the positive side, he said, Haas had scored a point with one car. His teammate Kevin Magnussen finished tenth. "Better than nothing. Personally, I'm happy with a really strong race, but unfortunately nothing came out of it for me in the end."
There were several reasons for that: For example, the double stop during the first safety car period. Hülkenberg had to wait behind Magnussen. "That was unfortunate. As the second car in a double stop, I obviously lost a lot and lost three or four positions."
However, he is no longer annoyed about it. "There's not much you can do about it. That's the way it is in motorsport sometimes. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don't. I don't dwell on it," said Hülkenberg.
From the middle of the race onwards, the braking power of his Haas also decreased. "And when the brakes don't work so well anymore, it makes your life harder on a street circuit. It also takes away confidence. It becomes more difficult," he explains.
Another reason for a difficult race was the usual problems with tyre management. "I struggled with that a lot," Hülkenberg said. Haas then "unfortunately missed an opportunity" to stop again during the virtual safety car phase shortly before the end. "We'll have to look at that again, although it was difficult to predict what was going to happen."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5