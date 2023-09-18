Hülkenberg: A lot invested in the Haas for no return

For Nico Hülkenberg, only 13th place remained in the end at the Singapore GP. There were several reasons for this. Overall, "it was an unfortunate outcome", said the German.

Nico Hülkenberg is empty-handed after the Singapore GP. Once again. Yet more could have been achieved on the street circuit.

After the strong qualifying, the German is therefore "naturally a little disappointed", as he admits. "Because we invested a lot and worked hard for no return in the end. Overall, it was unfortunate, because we were better here [and] in the fight for the points," said Hülkenberg.

On the positive side, he said, Haas had scored a point with one car. His teammate Kevin Magnussen finished tenth. "Better than nothing. Personally, I'm happy with a really strong race, but unfortunately nothing came out of it for me in the end."

There were several reasons for that: For example, the double stop during the first safety car period. Hülkenberg had to wait behind Magnussen. "That was unfortunate. As the second car in a double stop, I obviously lost a lot and lost three or four positions."

However, he is no longer annoyed about it. "There's not much you can do about it. That's the way it is in motorsport sometimes. Sometimes you win, sometimes you don't. I don't dwell on it," said Hülkenberg.

From the middle of the race onwards, the braking power of his Haas also decreased. "And when the brakes don't work so well anymore, it makes your life harder on a street circuit. It also takes away confidence. It becomes more difficult," he explains.

Another reason for a difficult race was the usual problems with tyre management. "I struggled with that a lot," Hülkenberg said. Haas then "unfortunately missed an opportunity" to stop again during the virtual safety car phase shortly before the end. "We'll have to look at that again, although it was difficult to predict what was going to happen."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5