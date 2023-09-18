"Scalded Professional": How Liam Lawson Impressed
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Liam Lawson was tired and exhausted, but happy. After a challenging Singapore GP for him, he scored his first two World Championship points in ninth place. It was also the best result for AlphaTauri this season.
"It was a tough race. Especially when you're struggling and having to fight, it makes it harder because you want to get everything under control and out of the car," Lawson said.
It wasn't easy, "we had a bit less pace. I tried to follow the McLaren but I don't think we really had the pace." Still, he is "very happy with the result".
And not only with that, because it was also great to have been in Singapore at all, "on a track I wanted to race on since I was a kid. It's nice, even if it was a lot of work. The preparation was hard, but now I'm enjoying it. It was great to race here," said the New Zealander, who once again replaced the injured Daniel Ricciardo in Singapore.
Lawson also benefited from the early retirement of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. This allowed AlphaTauri to focus 100 per cent on Lawson strategically. "That worked because strategically we didn't make any mistakes. At times it felt like he was twice as wide as the other cars. He did a super job and finally scored points for us again. We are very happy about that," said AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer.
He was particularly impressed by the final phase. "We knew the tyre was through and you saw how much faster Albon and Perez were per lap. Liam didn't get rattled and did it like a hardened professional. He did a great job," said Bayer.
After his third Formula One race, Lawson admits he needs to work on his start a bit. "It was two weekends in a row where I lost three positions each time and of course that costs," Lawson said.
Incidentally, he can still "practice" a bit because he will also replace Ricciardo in Japan. The Australian, who was on the scene in Singapore, will fly to his home country to continue working on getting fit again.
Bayer believes there is something in it for Lawson at Suzuka. "We think Liam can definitely score points there, also because the car is working. This upgrade has proven itself and it will only show its full effect in Suzuka. We believe we are very much in the mix there," Bayer said.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5