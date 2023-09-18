"Scalded Professional": How Liam Lawson Impressed

Liam Lawson scored his first Formula 1 World Championship points at the Singapore GP. The New Zealander will also replace the injured Daniel Ricciardo in Japan - and aim for more points.

Liam Lawson was tired and exhausted, but happy. After a challenging Singapore GP for him, he scored his first two World Championship points in ninth place. It was also the best result for AlphaTauri this season.

"It was a tough race. Especially when you're struggling and having to fight, it makes it harder because you want to get everything under control and out of the car," Lawson said.

It wasn't easy, "we had a bit less pace. I tried to follow the McLaren but I don't think we really had the pace." Still, he is "very happy with the result".

And not only with that, because it was also great to have been in Singapore at all, "on a track I wanted to race on since I was a kid. It's nice, even if it was a lot of work. The preparation was hard, but now I'm enjoying it. It was great to race here," said the New Zealander, who once again replaced the injured Daniel Ricciardo in Singapore.

Lawson also benefited from the early retirement of his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. This allowed AlphaTauri to focus 100 per cent on Lawson strategically. "That worked because strategically we didn't make any mistakes. At times it felt like he was twice as wide as the other cars. He did a super job and finally scored points for us again. We are very happy about that," said AlphaTauri CEO Peter Bayer.

He was particularly impressed by the final phase. "We knew the tyre was through and you saw how much faster Albon and Perez were per lap. Liam didn't get rattled and did it like a hardened professional. He did a great job," said Bayer.

After his third Formula One race, Lawson admits he needs to work on his start a bit. "It was two weekends in a row where I lost three positions each time and of course that costs," Lawson said.

Incidentally, he can still "practice" a bit because he will also replace Ricciardo in Japan. The Australian, who was on the scene in Singapore, will fly to his home country to continue working on getting fit again.

Bayer believes there is something in it for Lawson at Suzuka. "We think Liam can definitely score points there, also because the car is working. This upgrade has proven itself and it will only show its full effect in Suzuka. We believe we are very much in the mix there," Bayer said.

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5