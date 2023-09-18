Return to Formula 1? What Sebastian Vettel says

At the moment, there is eager speculation as to whether Sebastian Vettel might return to Formula 1. The German has now spoken out about it - and has not ruled out a comeback.

Is Sebastian Vettel possibly returning to Formula 1? Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko had recently hinted at this on ServusTV.

"I think Sebastian feels somehow without a specific task at the moment, doesn't know exactly what he should do," Marko revealed. And he said that it was not necessarily about a recently speculated management role within the team: "I think the driver situation is not yet finished for him either. He has to make a decision somewhere."

Vettel ended his F1 career at the end of last season for various reasons. What does he himself say about the speculation? After all, he is still in regular contact with Marko, so his speculations are not completely out of the air.

And Vettel does not want to rule out the possibility that he might soon be back on the grid. "I can't say no because you don't know. I can't rule it out, but of course it would depend a lot on the timing," Vettel told Sky. After all, Vettel doesn't have an infinite amount of time left either. "It's not endless, of course, because 36 doesn't mean: yes, in ten years it's still possible."

"It would depend on the challenge, the situation and whatever," Vettel went on to explain, regarding the general conditions. For clearly, the four-time champion will not want to return to drive around in the midfield. "But currently it's not in my mind," Vettel said.

"I'm enjoying the prospect of the challenge of what I'm going to do next. The way I see it, the question 'What do I do after this?" is the biggest challenge for every racing driver and sportsman. There is still a lot of life left and life can be great even if you are not driving at the absolute limit in the fastest car in the world, but you can still do a lot of great things that give you great joy," Vettel continued.

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5