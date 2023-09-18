Return to Formula 1? What Sebastian Vettel says
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Is Sebastian Vettel possibly returning to Formula 1? Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko had recently hinted at this on ServusTV.
"I think Sebastian feels somehow without a specific task at the moment, doesn't know exactly what he should do," Marko revealed. And he said that it was not necessarily about a recently speculated management role within the team: "I think the driver situation is not yet finished for him either. He has to make a decision somewhere."
Vettel ended his F1 career at the end of last season for various reasons. What does he himself say about the speculation? After all, he is still in regular contact with Marko, so his speculations are not completely out of the air.
And Vettel does not want to rule out the possibility that he might soon be back on the grid. "I can't say no because you don't know. I can't rule it out, but of course it would depend a lot on the timing," Vettel told Sky. After all, Vettel doesn't have an infinite amount of time left either. "It's not endless, of course, because 36 doesn't mean: yes, in ten years it's still possible."
"It would depend on the challenge, the situation and whatever," Vettel went on to explain, regarding the general conditions. For clearly, the four-time champion will not want to return to drive around in the midfield. "But currently it's not in my mind," Vettel said.
"I'm enjoying the prospect of the challenge of what I'm going to do next. The way I see it, the question 'What do I do after this?" is the biggest challenge for every racing driver and sportsman. There is still a lot of life left and life can be great even if you are not driving at the absolute limit in the fastest car in the world, but you can still do a lot of great things that give you great joy," Vettel continued.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5