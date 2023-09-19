Vettel to Max Verstappen: "Everyone should applaud".
Max Verstappen's winning streak came to an end in Singapore, with the Dutchman finishing "only" fifth in the city race after ten consecutive victories. The Red Bull Racing car was simply not capable of winning.
For Ferrari fans, but also for the neutral Formula 1 supporter, Carlos Sainz's success was a welcome change. But that doesn't change the fact that Red Bull Racing dominates motorsport's premier class. When the racing team and Verstappen will clinch the 2023 World Championship titles is only a matter of time.
Sebastian Vettel is campaigning that the Dutchman deserves more recognition. "People say he has a dominant car and maybe he does. He has a very good car. But also the team does an incredible job every weekend. And you see other drivers who are not so consistent," Vettel explained.
"Everyone should stand up and applaud. I know people don't like it when the same guy always wins. It was like that with Michael [Schumacher], with Lewis [Hamilton], with myself for a short time," Vettel said. Nevertheless, one should "appreciate" what Verstappen is currently doing.
Where does he rank Verstappen in relation to other Formula 1 world champions? "Very high up, and the nice thing is that they are all different. You can't compare Max to Lewis, there is no formula or recipe for success. Lewis has demonstrated that he is the best there has ever been. Max is demonstrating at the moment that he is doing something that nobody has done before," Vettel said.
"I think Max is a great driver. He can adapt very quickly," he praised Verstappen: "He has learned and understood the sport, and he will get even better in that respect. And he loves to race."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5