Vettel to Max Verstappen: "Everyone should applaud".

Sebastian Vettel advocates that Max Verstappen deserves more recognition for his achievements. He does not want to make a comparison with Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen's winning streak came to an end in Singapore, with the Dutchman finishing "only" fifth in the city race after ten consecutive victories. The Red Bull Racing car was simply not capable of winning.

For Ferrari fans, but also for the neutral Formula 1 supporter, Carlos Sainz's success was a welcome change. But that doesn't change the fact that Red Bull Racing dominates motorsport's premier class. When the racing team and Verstappen will clinch the 2023 World Championship titles is only a matter of time.

Sebastian Vettel is campaigning that the Dutchman deserves more recognition. "People say he has a dominant car and maybe he does. He has a very good car. But also the team does an incredible job every weekend. And you see other drivers who are not so consistent," Vettel explained.

"Everyone should stand up and applaud. I know people don't like it when the same guy always wins. It was like that with Michael [Schumacher], with Lewis [Hamilton], with myself for a short time," Vettel said. Nevertheless, one should "appreciate" what Verstappen is currently doing.

Where does he rank Verstappen in relation to other Formula 1 world champions? "Very high up, and the nice thing is that they are all different. You can't compare Max to Lewis, there is no formula or recipe for success. Lewis has demonstrated that he is the best there has ever been. Max is demonstrating at the moment that he is doing something that nobody has done before," Vettel said.

"I think Max is a great driver. He can adapt very quickly," he praised Verstappen: "He has learned and understood the sport, and he will get even better in that respect. And he loves to race."

