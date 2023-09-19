Narrow: Despite defeat - Red Bull code not cracked!
After an incredible 15 victories in a row, Ferrari star Carlos Sainz won the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore, stopping the impressive streak of Red Bull Racing and double world champion Max Verstappen. During the live broadcast "Sport & Talk from Hangar 7" from Salzburg Airport, Philipp Eng, among others, analysed the situation.
Regarding the exuberant celebration of winner Carlos Sainz with team boss Fred Vasseur, who cheekily stuck the champagne bottle into his overall from behind, Eng said with a smile: "Fred Vasseur is a very experienced team boss, he knows it's very hot in Singapore and he probably wanted to cool Carlos down a bit."
On Red Bull Racing's problems on the Singapore street circuit, Eng says: "They have had a difficult weekend. You could already see it in FP1. It continued through the sessions where they didn't have the pace. It's difficult on a weekend, the other teams don't pick their noses either. They know what's important."
But Eng also knows, "The safety car also came at the wrong time for Sergio and Max. But to get so far to the front on a street circuit is not bad either." After starting eleventh and 13th on the grid, Verstappen and Pérez finished fifth and eighth respectively.
On the outlook for Suzuka, the endurance driver and ex-DTM driver from Salzburg, who returned home to Austria straight from Indianapolis, says: "They have a car that is aerodynamically very good and with which you can use the DRS very well. They just couldn't make use of that advantage in Singapore."
Now comes the big but according to Eng: "Suzuka is again an absolute downforce track. I don't think the Red Bull code has been cracked. They have the best race car and I think everything will stay the same."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5