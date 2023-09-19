Narrow: Despite defeat - Red Bull code not cracked!

As part of the "Sport & Talk aus dem Hangar 7" programme on Monday evening, Philipp Eng spoke about the background to Red Bull Racing's and Max Verstappen's broken winning streak and gave an outlook on Suzuka.

After an incredible 15 victories in a row, Ferrari star Carlos Sainz won the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Singapore, stopping the impressive streak of Red Bull Racing and double world champion Max Verstappen. During the live broadcast "Sport & Talk from Hangar 7" from Salzburg Airport, Philipp Eng, among others, analysed the situation.

Regarding the exuberant celebration of winner Carlos Sainz with team boss Fred Vasseur, who cheekily stuck the champagne bottle into his overall from behind, Eng said with a smile: "Fred Vasseur is a very experienced team boss, he knows it's very hot in Singapore and he probably wanted to cool Carlos down a bit."

On Red Bull Racing's problems on the Singapore street circuit, Eng says: "They have had a difficult weekend. You could already see it in FP1. It continued through the sessions where they didn't have the pace. It's difficult on a weekend, the other teams don't pick their noses either. They know what's important."

But Eng also knows, "The safety car also came at the wrong time for Sergio and Max. But to get so far to the front on a street circuit is not bad either." After starting eleventh and 13th on the grid, Verstappen and Pérez finished fifth and eighth respectively.

On the outlook for Suzuka, the endurance driver and ex-DTM driver from Salzburg, who returned home to Austria straight from Indianapolis, says: "They have a car that is aerodynamically very good and with which you can use the DRS very well. They just couldn't make use of that advantage in Singapore."

Now comes the big but according to Eng: "Suzuka is again an absolute downforce track. I don't think the Red Bull code has been cracked. They have the best race car and I think everything will stay the same."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5