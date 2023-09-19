ServusTV in Singapore: 454,000 fans watch Ferrari win

Almost half a million fans watched the end of Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen's winning streak at the Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix on Sunday on free TV on ServusTV in Austria.

The Singapore Grand Prix brought a big surprise, but one that had already been announced in the practice sessions. For the first time after 15 victories in a row, double world champion Max Verstappen did not stand on the top step of the podium with the Red Bull Racing car.

The Spaniard Carlos Sainz finally brought another day of jubilation to the beleaguered traditional racing team Ferrari.

The RBR series is thus broken. In Austria, an average of 454,000 viewers watched the start of the Singapore race on Sunday afternoon on ServusTV. This corresponds to a market share of about 43 per cent. According to statistical measurements, 178,000 people followed the countdown with the pre-race reports.

The analyses of the eventful city race with the TV experts Mathias Lauda and Philipp Brändle were followed by an average of 284,000 viewers from 3.50 p.m. onwards. On Saturday, a strong 232,000 fans were in front of the TV screens during qualifying. The analysis of the qualifying sessions was watched by 183,000 fans in Austria.

By the way: ServusTV showed the documentary "The Sound of Porsche - 75 years of Porsche sports cars" after the analysis of the qualifying session - 50,000 racing fans still tuned in.

The Salzburg-based private broadcaster ServusTV has been the main rights holder for free TV in Austria since 2021. Together with ORF as a sub-rights partner, they share the live coverage throughout the season.

The cooperation deal between the two broadcasters currently runs until 2024. ServusTV already extended its contract as Formula 1 rights holder until 2026 in the summer.

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5