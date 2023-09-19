ServusTV in Singapore: 454,000 fans watch Ferrari win
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Singapore Grand Prix brought a big surprise, but one that had already been announced in the practice sessions. For the first time after 15 victories in a row, double world champion Max Verstappen did not stand on the top step of the podium with the Red Bull Racing car.
The Spaniard Carlos Sainz finally brought another day of jubilation to the beleaguered traditional racing team Ferrari.
The RBR series is thus broken. In Austria, an average of 454,000 viewers watched the start of the Singapore race on Sunday afternoon on ServusTV. This corresponds to a market share of about 43 per cent. According to statistical measurements, 178,000 people followed the countdown with the pre-race reports.
The analyses of the eventful city race with the TV experts Mathias Lauda and Philipp Brändle were followed by an average of 284,000 viewers from 3.50 p.m. onwards. On Saturday, a strong 232,000 fans were in front of the TV screens during qualifying. The analysis of the qualifying sessions was watched by 183,000 fans in Austria.
By the way: ServusTV showed the documentary "The Sound of Porsche - 75 years of Porsche sports cars" after the analysis of the qualifying session - 50,000 racing fans still tuned in.
The Salzburg-based private broadcaster ServusTV has been the main rights holder for free TV in Austria since 2021. Together with ORF as a sub-rights partner, they share the live coverage throughout the season.
The cooperation deal between the two broadcasters currently runs until 2024. ServusTV already extended its contract as Formula 1 rights holder until 2026 in the summer.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5