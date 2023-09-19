Embarrassing faux pas: Brundle ditches Piastri

The interview backfired: Martin Brundle left McLaren star Oscar Piastri for Esteban Ocon before the Singapore GP - and received a shitstorm.

Martin Brundle is known by his British Sky colleagues for his "Grid Walk". He interviews stars who attend the GP, but of course also the drivers.

As an ex-driver, Brundle has a kind of bonus; after all, he has been working as an expert since 1997. Before that, he completed a total of 158 races from 1984 to 1996. But that doesn't protect him from the occasional interview with a driver going badly wrong.

Like now in Singapore. Brundle had caught Oscar Piastri before the race. "Oscar, bad luck in qualifying, you still have a lot to do in the race," Brundle asked at first.

"Yeah, we'll do our best, let's see if..." replied Piastri, before Brundle interrupted the Australian mid-sentence to wish Esteban Ocon, who was walking past the pair, a happy birthday.

Piastri then walked away, looking more amused than offended. It dawned on Brundle at that point that it was not polite to simply leave his original interlocutor standing there.

The interview with Ocon didn't ignite either, the Frenchman thanked Brundle for more congratulations and moved on.

On X, Brundle received a lot of criticism for his Piastri "interview". It was disrespectful and rude, many users raged.

McLaren rookie Piastri, by the way, took the whole thing with humour. "Should we end the interview in Suzuka @MBrundleF1?" tweeted Piastri after the race with a winking and a laughing emoji.

"Um, yeah, sorry Oscar, that wasn't my best grid walk moment in 26 years.... I just wanted to wish Esteban a happy birthday as he walked past but you had DRS open and battery full and rightly dropped me like an Aussie rules rookie," Brundle wrote.

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5