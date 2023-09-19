Embarrassing faux pas: Brundle ditches Piastri
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Martin Brundle is known by his British Sky colleagues for his "Grid Walk". He interviews stars who attend the GP, but of course also the drivers.
As an ex-driver, Brundle has a kind of bonus; after all, he has been working as an expert since 1997. Before that, he completed a total of 158 races from 1984 to 1996. But that doesn't protect him from the occasional interview with a driver going badly wrong.
Like now in Singapore. Brundle had caught Oscar Piastri before the race. "Oscar, bad luck in qualifying, you still have a lot to do in the race," Brundle asked at first.
"Yeah, we'll do our best, let's see if..." replied Piastri, before Brundle interrupted the Australian mid-sentence to wish Esteban Ocon, who was walking past the pair, a happy birthday.
Piastri then walked away, looking more amused than offended. It dawned on Brundle at that point that it was not polite to simply leave his original interlocutor standing there.
The interview with Ocon didn't ignite either, the Frenchman thanked Brundle for more congratulations and moved on.
On X, Brundle received a lot of criticism for his Piastri "interview". It was disrespectful and rude, many users raged.
McLaren rookie Piastri, by the way, took the whole thing with humour. "Should we end the interview in Suzuka @MBrundleF1?" tweeted Piastri after the race with a winking and a laughing emoji.
"Um, yeah, sorry Oscar, that wasn't my best grid walk moment in 26 years.... I just wanted to wish Esteban a happy birthday as he walked past but you had DRS open and battery full and rightly dropped me like an Aussie rules rookie," Brundle wrote.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5