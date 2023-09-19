Sainz has Leclerc under control: Changing of the guard at Ferrari?

As a rule, numbers don't lie. That's why a look at the world championship standings shows quite clearly: Ferrari's number one at the moment is Carlos Sainz.

The Spaniard has 142 points after 15 races, making him fifth overall. Behind him, his team-mate Charles Leclerc is sixth with 123 points.

Another thing that stands out is that Sainz has come out of the summer break surprisingly well. In Zandvoort he finished fifth, in Monza third and in Singapore as the winner, always ahead of Leclerc. This also applies to the qualifying sessions, actually a speciality of Leclerc.

Sainz impressed with two pole positions in a row, in Singapore the basis for his team-mate having to help him. And for the race on the tricky street circuit, of course, quite fundamentally a real asset. And the way he allowed his pursuer Lando Norris to use DRS in the closing stages to keep the Mercedes behind at bay was a tactical masterstroke.

Anyone who follows how fans and media treat Ferrari in Italy knows that in bad times the world comes to an end, and in good times the praises are shouted. Sainz is likely to enjoy them.

"Sainz is celebrating a masterpiece and proving himself a brilliant strategist. He is intelligent like Niki Lauda and clever like Alain Prost. Until yesterday Sainz was a solid and reliable driver, since Singapore he has been a champion," wrote the Gazzetta dello Sport.

And AS says: "Carlos Sainz wins like a boss, he defends himself with a performance for the history books. The Spaniard resurrects Ferrari. At the end of the race he has twenty minutes of agony, full of pressure, with a cool head he shows all his talents."

Has Sainz even replaced Leclerc as Ferrari's number one now? Timo Glock has a clear opinion in his Sky column: "But that doesn't mean that he has now replaced Charles Leclerc. At Ferrari there is no clear number one, in my opinion both drivers are on an equal footing."

But how is it that Sainz seems to have undergone a transformation since the summer break? Pressure doesn't seem to affect the Spaniard any more, and he also acts consistently.

"In terms of understanding the car and driving, we had a good feeling before the summer break," said Sainz, who revealed, "I sat down with my engineers during the summer break and we said, 'Okay, what can we do to bring the whole weekend together?' Because we clearly have good pace, we've done some good things, but we've never brought the whole thing together."

So, according to Sainz, the motto was, "Let's see what we can do to improve that and show consistent performances in the second half, because the potential is clearly there this year."

In the meantime, he is exploiting it better and better. "Zandvoort was a very good weekend, Monza was almost perfect and here I feel it was the perfect weekend. It makes me very happy and proud when you work, analyse and also have the speed like I had this weekend. It always pays off and now we have managed to put everything together. I am very happy for the engineers, the mechanics, the team and everyone else," said Sainz.

The big question: What does this mean for Suzuka next weekend? And the races after that? "Honestly, I don't think it means much. We had two great weekends in a row, but I think the two tracks we went to did our car good," Sainz said.

He was incredibly proud of the effort the team had put in, Sainz said, "but I think there will still be tough weekends where we won't be fighting for podiums but will finish fifth or sixth. We just have to make sure we keep achieving those places when that's the maximum the team and the car can do on those weekends."

"But what I am more proud of is that we had a chance to win this year and the team responded under pressure. I also responded and we managed to make a perfect weekend out of the one chance the Red Bull and the situation gave us, which speaks for the progress Ferrari and we are making."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5