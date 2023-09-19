Hamilton: Red Bull Racing develops the new car
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Christian Horner is as excited as many Formula 1 fans probably are: Will the picture turn again at the upcoming race weekend in Japan? Is Red Bull Racing dominant again? Or has the competition like Ferrari or McLaren really caught up?
"It's a very different track, a very different type of track, so hopefully we can be competitive in Japan," said RBR team boss Horner. "We will see if it is because of the track. If Ferrari are suddenly first and second in Japan next weekend, we will see if there is a significant jump," he said.
You've seen so many fluctuations in form this year, Horner said, "the only constant has been ourselves and this weekend we were the ones who were a little bit out of form."
Lewis Hamilton, who finished third in the Mercedes in Singapore, suspects that Red Bull Racing has used the head start it has built up in recent weeks and months to develop next year's car. In parallel, the competition is putting updates into the current cars to do so.
"I didn't really see much of the others this weekend, so I don't know why they were so far off in terms of pace," said Hamilton, who was pleased to see there was variety at the front in Singapore.
"But I think it's great to see that the others can keep up with them. The McLaren have picked up pace enormously and it's great to see Ferrari have really stepped up and I think that's positive," Hamilton said.
The reason for RBR's sporting failure in Singapore? "If you think about it, they haven't progressed.
Obviously McLaren brought an upgrade - others are bringing upgrades and they are working on the car for next year. They've got less time in the wind tunnel, so they're probably using something from this year's car on next year's car."
"They are so far ahead of us that maybe they are developing their car less and we are pushing our current car more, but only time will tell," Hamilton said.
His boss believes Max Verstappen and co will fight back. "They have been so strong and that is why they have won so many races this year. We can't forget that just because we have this runaway here in Singapore. I have no doubt that they will be strong on the more conventional circuits," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.
Wolff continued, "But it's a breath of fresh air that we have another winner and a podium without them, so we have to take the small positives in a year of Red Bull dominance."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5