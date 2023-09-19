Hamilton: Red Bull Racing develops the new car

Red Bull Racing's winning streak came to a very abrupt end in Singapore. A welcome change for the competition. Why? Lewis Hamilton has his own theory.

Christian Horner is as excited as many Formula 1 fans probably are: Will the picture turn again at the upcoming race weekend in Japan? Is Red Bull Racing dominant again? Or has the competition like Ferrari or McLaren really caught up?

"It's a very different track, a very different type of track, so hopefully we can be competitive in Japan," said RBR team boss Horner. "We will see if it is because of the track. If Ferrari are suddenly first and second in Japan next weekend, we will see if there is a significant jump," he said.

You've seen so many fluctuations in form this year, Horner said, "the only constant has been ourselves and this weekend we were the ones who were a little bit out of form."

Lewis Hamilton, who finished third in the Mercedes in Singapore, suspects that Red Bull Racing has used the head start it has built up in recent weeks and months to develop next year's car. In parallel, the competition is putting updates into the current cars to do so.

"I didn't really see much of the others this weekend, so I don't know why they were so far off in terms of pace," said Hamilton, who was pleased to see there was variety at the front in Singapore.

"But I think it's great to see that the others can keep up with them. The McLaren have picked up pace enormously and it's great to see Ferrari have really stepped up and I think that's positive," Hamilton said.

The reason for RBR's sporting failure in Singapore? "If you think about it, they haven't progressed.

Obviously McLaren brought an upgrade - others are bringing upgrades and they are working on the car for next year. They've got less time in the wind tunnel, so they're probably using something from this year's car on next year's car."

"They are so far ahead of us that maybe they are developing their car less and we are pushing our current car more, but only time will tell," Hamilton said.

His boss believes Max Verstappen and co will fight back. "They have been so strong and that is why they have won so many races this year. We can't forget that just because we have this runaway here in Singapore. I have no doubt that they will be strong on the more conventional circuits," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

Wolff continued, "But it's a breath of fresh air that we have another winner and a podium without them, so we have to take the small positives in a year of Red Bull dominance."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 hrs

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5