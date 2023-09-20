Timo Glock: Mick Schumacher must remain strong

Mick Schumacher's future remains open. There will probably be no place for him on the F1 grid in 2024. Timo Glock encourages the 24-year-old.

Mick Schumacher will probably seek his racing fortune outside Formula 1 for the time being. According to reports in Singapore, the German could switch to Alpine in the World Sports Car Championship and thus also compete in the legendary 24-hour race in Le Mans.

After all, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has already stated that Schumacher can remain a substitute driver for the Silver Arrows in the premier class in 2024. And perhaps there will be a chance for a regular place in Formula 1 in 2025, because things are still looking bleak for 2024.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant may have fluffed again in Singapore. But the rookie continues to enjoy the support of the traditional racing team. There could theoretically be another door open for Schumacher.

"It's noticeable that he's been making such slip-ups every now and then in the past races. As long as Williams is behind him, which is still the case at the moment, he won't lose the cockpit. He probably brings certain backers with him, so Williams has to pay a bit of attention to that," Timo Glock wrote in his Sky column.

"At the moment I don't see that there could be an opportunity for Mick Schumacher," said Glock, who, however, does not want to rule out surprises.

Glock continued: "But who knows what will happen at the end of the year. It will be difficult for Mick, but there can always be a chance somewhere. That's why Mick has to stay strong in his position. And when an opportunity comes, he has to grab it with both hands."

Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5