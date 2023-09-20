Timo Glock: Mick Schumacher must remain strong
Mick Schumacher will probably seek his racing fortune outside Formula 1 for the time being. According to reports in Singapore, the German could switch to Alpine in the World Sports Car Championship and thus also compete in the legendary 24-hour race in Le Mans.
After all, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has already stated that Schumacher can remain a substitute driver for the Silver Arrows in the premier class in 2024. And perhaps there will be a chance for a regular place in Formula 1 in 2025, because things are still looking bleak for 2024.
Williams driver Logan Sargeant may have fluffed again in Singapore. But the rookie continues to enjoy the support of the traditional racing team. There could theoretically be another door open for Schumacher.
"It's noticeable that he's been making such slip-ups every now and then in the past races. As long as Williams is behind him, which is still the case at the moment, he won't lose the cockpit. He probably brings certain backers with him, so Williams has to pay a bit of attention to that," Timo Glock wrote in his Sky column.
"At the moment I don't see that there could be an opportunity for Mick Schumacher," said Glock, who, however, does not want to rule out surprises.
Glock continued: "But who knows what will happen at the end of the year. It will be difficult for Mick, but there can always be a chance somewhere. That's why Mick has to stay strong in his position. And when an opportunity comes, he has to grab it with both hands."
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5