Max Verstappen: Question mark after Singapore defeat

Suzuka 2022: After a turbulent Grand Prix, a heated discussion ensued as to whether full points would be awarded if less than 75 per cent of the race distance had been completed. After quite a while of confusion, it was clear - Max Verstappen's 32nd GP triumph also meant the Dutchman's second World Championship title.

Max was delighted: "Of course it was perfect to secure the title at Honda's home race in Suzuka. Victory and title on after pole position, it was pretty perfect. It all came together."

A year later, the starting position is different: Verstappen is even more superior than last season, he has won 12 of 15 races this season, and a third title in a row is only a matter of time. But the botched race weekend in Singapore raises questions: 11th on the grid, fifth place, measured against Red Bull Racing's dominance before, that was a flop.

Red Bull Racing had a lot of trouble with the set-up at the night GP, Max Verstappen retired in the second qualifying segment and still saved fifth place with a bold drive.

Japan will have to show whether Singapore was just the exception to the rule, just as Mercedes often had puzzling problems in Singapore in years of dominance, only to be superior again afterwards.



Max Verstappen ahead of the Japanese GP weekend: "I'm spending a few days in Tokyo, then it's off to Suzuka. To ensure a good result, we have to do everything right."



"I'm travelling with fond memories. Besides the 2022 World Championship-deciding race, I'm also thinking of my first participation in a free Formula 1 practice session in 2014, back then with Toro Rosso."



"Every driver loves the Suzuka circuit with these varied, challenging corners. Especially the passage of the S-turns up the hill is a blast."



"The whole Singapore weekend didn't go as planned. It wasn't up to our usual standard. We are finding out why we had so much difficulty in practice. In the race we were a bit stronger but unfortunate in terms of timing of the safety car phases. I'm in good spirits for Suzuka, which is a track that suits the qualities of our car."





The 17 multiple world champions of Formula 1

7 titles

Michael Schumacher (D), Lewis Hamilton (GB)



5 titles

Juan Manuel Fangio (RA)



4 titles

Alain Prost (F), Sebastian Vettel (D)



3 titles

Jack Brabham (AUS), Jackie Stewart (GB), Niki Lauda (A), Nelson Piquet (BR), Ayrton Senna (BR)



2 titles

Alberto Ascari (I), Jim Clark (GB), Graham Hill (GB), Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), Mika Häkkinen (FIN), Fernando Alonso (E), Max Verstappen (NL)





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5