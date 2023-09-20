Japan GP on TV: Here's how the weather will be
The "Suzuka Circuit" does not forgive mistakes. And on a wet track, everything becomes even more difficult. The improved drainage a few years ago proved to be moderately successful, streams still run down the road when it pours over the traditional race track, hence the anxious question every year - what does the weather do?
Answer: it's calmer than it used to be, but there could be surprises. For Friday's practice, repeated showers are possible, rain probability at 70 per cent.
On Saturday, it is supposed to rain in the morning, but then become friendly. From today's point of view, the race day is the best, no rain in sight. But it will come on Monday, and it would not be the first time we have seen a front approaching faster.
If it does rain in practice, the drivers and technicians would have the problem of having to work on the set-up on a wet track and possibly only being able to run the third free practice on a dry track before qualifying.
At least it won't be as bad as 2019, when cyclone Hagibis turned the programme upside down: There was no racing at all in Suzuka on Saturday, the third practice session was unceremoniously cancelled, and qualifying took place on Sunday morning before the race.
September and October are typhoon season in Japan. The cyclones are numbered, each year they start again with the number 1. In 2014, it was number 18 that brought disaster, and Phanfone (as the storm was called outside Japan) picked up a lot of strength over the sea. Consideration was given at the time to bringing the race forward to avoid the heaviest rainfall from the typhoon's foothills, but that was scrapped due to booked satellite times.
The rest is known: A chain of factors lead to the serious accident of Frenchman Jules Bianchi; in the summer of 2015, the Ferrari junior driver died in Nice without regaining consciousness. As a consequence of the tragedy, the virtual safety car phase was introduced.
In 2010, the rain fell so heavily that the final practice of Suzuka cannot even be started. The teams pass the time by building boats and drifting on the sloping pit lane. Qualifying has to be run on Sunday morning.
And memories of Ma-On come back, the storm of 2004 that also paralysed everything. The Grand Prix contingent was instructed to stay in their hotels on Saturday and not to come to the race track (not everyone complied), no one knew what damage there would be to the track. The racing teams battened down the hatches at the track as best they could. The Suzuka area was lucky, the damage was limited (in Tokyo, however, Ma-On wreaked considerable havoc). On Sunday, too, the final practice and the race were run in one go.
Whether on a wet or dry track: We will keep you up to date with our popular live ticker, and of course we have also summarised the most important dates of the TV channels for you below.
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5
