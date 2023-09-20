Japan GP on TV: Here's how the weather will be

Will the weather tip the scales again at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka? We look back at chaotic and crazy conditions at the first Formula 1 GP in the Asian region.

The "Suzuka Circuit" does not forgive mistakes. And on a wet track, everything becomes even more difficult. The improved drainage a few years ago proved to be moderately successful, streams still run down the road when it pours over the traditional race track, hence the anxious question every year - what does the weather do?

Answer: it's calmer than it used to be, but there could be surprises. For Friday's practice, repeated showers are possible, rain probability at 70 per cent.

On Saturday, it is supposed to rain in the morning, but then become friendly. From today's point of view, the race day is the best, no rain in sight. But it will come on Monday, and it would not be the first time we have seen a front approaching faster.

If it does rain in practice, the drivers and technicians would have the problem of having to work on the set-up on a wet track and possibly only being able to run the third free practice on a dry track before qualifying.

At least it won't be as bad as 2019, when cyclone Hagibis turned the programme upside down: There was no racing at all in Suzuka on Saturday, the third practice session was unceremoniously cancelled, and qualifying took place on Sunday morning before the race.



September and October are typhoon season in Japan. The cyclones are numbered, each year they start again with the number 1. In 2014, it was number 18 that brought disaster, and Phanfone (as the storm was called outside Japan) picked up a lot of strength over the sea. Consideration was given at the time to bringing the race forward to avoid the heaviest rainfall from the typhoon's foothills, but that was scrapped due to booked satellite times.



The rest is known: A chain of factors lead to the serious accident of Frenchman Jules Bianchi; in the summer of 2015, the Ferrari junior driver died in Nice without regaining consciousness. As a consequence of the tragedy, the virtual safety car phase was introduced.



In 2010, the rain fell so heavily that the final practice of Suzuka cannot even be started. The teams pass the time by building boats and drifting on the sloping pit lane. Qualifying has to be run on Sunday morning.



And memories of Ma-On come back, the storm of 2004 that also paralysed everything. The Grand Prix contingent was instructed to stay in their hotels on Saturday and not to come to the race track (not everyone complied), no one knew what damage there would be to the track. The racing teams battened down the hatches at the track as best they could. The Suzuka area was lucky, the damage was limited (in Tokyo, however, Ma-On wreaked considerable havoc). On Sunday, too, the final practice and the race were run in one go.



Whether on a wet or dry track: We will keep you up to date with our popular live ticker, and of course we have also summarised the most important dates of the TV channels for you below.





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash



World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5





