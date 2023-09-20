Nico Hülkenberg: Without championship points in Japan since 2016

Nico Hülkenberg has already experienced a lot at the Japanese Grand Prix: solid race results and low blows such as a disqualification, a collision or trouble with the technology.

In Singapore, Nico Hülkenberg was again unable to reap in the race what he had sown in practice: a good starting position with 9th place on the grid, then being left behind in the race, yet again. The twelfth point of the season for the US-American Haas racing team was claimed by Kevin Magnussen with a fighting drive to 10th place.

The 36-year-old Hülkenberg has now gone twelve races without points, when he finished seventh in Melbourne. Suzuka brought highs and lows for the German: he always finished in the top ten from 2012 to 2016 (with 6th place as a highlight in 2013 and 2015), but then the streak snapped. In his three outings with Renault from 2017 to 2019, the 2018 World Championship seventh-placed driver failed to score a single point.

"Suzuka is unique," says the Emmericher. "First of all, there are the enthusiastic fans. You automatically come into the paddock in the morning in a good mood because you've walked through a trellis of beaming faces beforehand. Often the fans make the most unusual gifts. I have collected a good number of souvenirs over the years."

"And then this course: it goes up and down, the course is technically demanding and also demands everything from you physically. 130R, the Degner corners, Spoon, the S-curves, these are some of the best corners in the whole of Formula 1. This is a track of old grist, for real racers, a wild ride in any weather."





Nico Hülkenberg at the Japan GP.

2010 with Williams: out (collision)

2012 with Force India: 7th

2013 with Sauber: 6th.

2014 with Force India: 8.

2015 with Force India: 6th.

2016 with Force India: 8.

2017 with Renault: out (defective wing)

2018 with Renault: out (handling)

2019 with Renault: disqualified (brakes)





Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit

01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h

02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec

03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269

04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177

05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441

06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441

07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479

08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534

09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min

10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116

11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417

12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649

13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201

14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889

15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603

Out

George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash

Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement

Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox

Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash





World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 374 points

02 Pérez 223

02. Hamilton 180

04. Alonso 170

05 Sainz 142

06. Leclerc 123

07 Russell 109

08. Norris 97

09. Stroll 47

10th Gasly 45

11th Piastri 42

12th Ocon 36

13th Albon 21

14th Hülkenberg 9

15th Bottas 6

16th Zhou 4

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 597 points

02. Mercedes 289

03. Ferrari 265

04th Aston Martin 217

05. McLaren 139

06. Alpine 81

07. Williams 21

08. Haas 12

09. Alfa Romeo 10

10. AlphaTauri 5



