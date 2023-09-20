Nico Hülkenberg: Without championship points in Japan since 2016
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
In Singapore, Nico Hülkenberg was again unable to reap in the race what he had sown in practice: a good starting position with 9th place on the grid, then being left behind in the race, yet again. The twelfth point of the season for the US-American Haas racing team was claimed by Kevin Magnussen with a fighting drive to 10th place.
The 36-year-old Hülkenberg has now gone twelve races without points, when he finished seventh in Melbourne. Suzuka brought highs and lows for the German: he always finished in the top ten from 2012 to 2016 (with 6th place as a highlight in 2013 and 2015), but then the streak snapped. In his three outings with Renault from 2017 to 2019, the 2018 World Championship seventh-placed driver failed to score a single point.
"Suzuka is unique," says the Emmericher. "First of all, there are the enthusiastic fans. You automatically come into the paddock in the morning in a good mood because you've walked through a trellis of beaming faces beforehand. Often the fans make the most unusual gifts. I have collected a good number of souvenirs over the years."
"And then this course: it goes up and down, the course is technically demanding and also demands everything from you physically. 130R, the Degner corners, Spoon, the S-curves, these are some of the best corners in the whole of Formula 1. This is a track of old grist, for real racers, a wild ride in any weather."
Nico Hülkenberg at the Japan GP.
2010 with Williams: out (collision)
2012 with Force India: 7th
2013 with Sauber: 6th.
2014 with Force India: 8.
2015 with Force India: 6th.
2016 with Force India: 8.
2017 with Renault: out (defective wing)
2018 with Renault: out (handling)
2019 with Renault: disqualified (brakes)
Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit
01 Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, 1:46:37.418 h
02 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +0.812 sec
03 Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, +1.269
04 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +21.177
05 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, +21.441
06 Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +38.441
07 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +41.479
08 Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +54.534
09 Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1:05.918 min
10th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1:12.116
11th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +1:13.417
12th Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +1:23.649
13th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1:26.201
14th Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, +1:26.889
15th Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +1:27.603
Out
George Russell (GB), Mercedes, Crash
Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, retirement
Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, Gearbox
Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, Crash
World Championship standings (after 15 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 3 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 374 points
02 Pérez 223
02. Hamilton 180
04. Alonso 170
05 Sainz 142
06. Leclerc 123
07 Russell 109
08. Norris 97
09. Stroll 47
10th Gasly 45
11th Piastri 42
12th Ocon 36
13th Albon 21
14th Hülkenberg 9
15th Bottas 6
16th Zhou 4
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 597 points
02. Mercedes 289
03. Ferrari 265
04th Aston Martin 217
05. McLaren 139
06. Alpine 81
07. Williams 21
08. Haas 12
09. Alfa Romeo 10
10. AlphaTauri 5